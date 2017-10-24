UTC volleyball sweeps Western Carolina, drops tough match to UNCG

The UTC volleyball team celebrates after scoring the final point to secure a victory against UNC Greensboro on September 23, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Thompson)

By Jason McDaniel, Staff Writer —

The UTC volleyball team played two away matches this weekend against both Western Carolina and UNCG. The Mocs split the trip to North Carolina with a win over Western Carolina and a tough five set loss to UNCG.

Friday night at Western Carolina, UTC got a chance to earn revenge over the Catamounts who beat them in a close match earlier in the season. The Mocs prevailed in a powerful 3-0 sweep over the Western Carolina Catamounts. This comes nearly a month after the Mocs lost to the Catamounts in a heartbreaking display in late September. The Mocs improved to 12-11 overall and 5-4 in Southern Conference play. The Catamounts fell to 7-15, 2-7 in SoCon.

The Mocs’ balanced the effort on offense with three players finishing with 11 kills. Sophomore Dani Szczepanski, Cincinnati, Ohio, ended the match with 11 kills and a team-high .474 percentage.

On Sunday, the Mocs traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, but UTC fell in five sets against UNCG. It was a good effort by the away team, scoring within five points in each losing set.

Sophomore Ally Ford, Leesburg, Virginia, finished with a match-high 21 kills with a .167 percentage, junior Eden Murray, Hoschton, Georgia, finished with 13 kills and Szczepanski reached 10 kills on a .388 percentage. Freshman Megan Kaufman, Township, Ohio, finished with a match-high 25 digs to defend against the Spartans.

The Mocs will return to Maclellan gym next weekend for two 6 p.m. matches on Friday and Saturday night. UTC and Furman will go head-to-head on Friday on Bone Marrow Donation Awareness night before the Mocs and the Bulldogs from The Citadel face off on Saturday for Senior Night.

Chris King

Chris King

Sports Editor

Chris is a Hendersonville native that was named the Sports Editor in April 2017 after being the Assistant Sports Editor since January 2016. Chris enjoys watching and learning more about various different sports, especially football and basketball. He plans to graduate in spring of 2018 with a degree in Communication and a minor in Promotion.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>