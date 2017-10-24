UTC volleyball sweeps Western Carolina, drops tough match to UNCG

By Jason McDaniel, Staff Writer —

The UTC volleyball team played two away matches this weekend against both Western Carolina and UNCG. The Mocs split the trip to North Carolina with a win over Western Carolina and a tough five set loss to UNCG.

Friday night at Western Carolina, UTC got a chance to earn revenge over the Catamounts who beat them in a close match earlier in the season. The Mocs prevailed in a powerful 3-0 sweep over the Western Carolina Catamounts. This comes nearly a month after the Mocs lost to the Catamounts in a heartbreaking display in late September. The Mocs improved to 12-11 overall and 5-4 in Southern Conference play. The Catamounts fell to 7-15, 2-7 in SoCon.

The Mocs’ balanced the effort on offense with three players finishing with 11 kills. Sophomore Dani Szczepanski, Cincinnati, Ohio, ended the match with 11 kills and a team-high .474 percentage.

On Sunday, the Mocs traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, but UTC fell in five sets against UNCG. It was a good effort by the away team, scoring within five points in each losing set.

Sophomore Ally Ford, Leesburg, Virginia, finished with a match-high 21 kills with a .167 percentage, junior Eden Murray, Hoschton, Georgia, finished with 13 kills and Szczepanski reached 10 kills on a .388 percentage. Freshman Megan Kaufman, Township, Ohio, finished with a match-high 25 digs to defend against the Spartans.

The Mocs will return to Maclellan gym next weekend for two 6 p.m. matches on Friday and Saturday night. UTC and Furman will go head-to-head on Friday on Bone Marrow Donation Awareness night before the Mocs and the Bulldogs from The Citadel face off on Saturday for Senior Night.