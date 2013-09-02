UTC Women’s Tennis moves to 3-1 after win over Kennesaw State

By Trevon Wiggins — Staff Writer

The women’s tennis team defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 6-1 Friday night. The Mocs won the the doubles point followed by five of six singles to improve to 3-1 overall on the season, while the Owls dropped to 0-2

“I thought it was a great match,” said head coach Chad Camper. “You can never take anybody lightly, I actually knew this team from previous seasons and they are one of those teams you got to keep an eye on.”

The last match to end was a nail biter as Delaney Edwards,Lighthouse Point, Fla., won her first set against Cristina Perez. Perez battled back to win the tiebreaker which forced a 10-point superbreaker to decide the match. Edwards held off a match point at 9-8 to win the final frame 11-9.

“It was a huge win for Delaney Edwards,” added Camper. “This is probably the biggest win of her career. For her to win in that fashion was excellent.”

“It was a fight to the last point,” said Delaney Edwards. “The tiebreaker was super close and I was just like I just need to make one more ball than she does. “My strategy was to just wait for a short ball and kind of attack on it. I stayed pretty intense and pumped-up the whole time and not let her (Perez) see that I was getting down on myself.”

Looking forward, the Mocs move on to a neutral site against undefeated Memphis Sunday in Murfreesboro, Tenn. According to Camper, the Mocs will be ready for the late addition to the schedule. “We’re going to fine tune a couple things, I think a couple things got away from us,” said Camper. “I think we were able to rely on our strengths against Kennesaw but we weren’t able to go for some of the shots I think we’re going to need against Memphis.

You can contact Trevon Wiggins via email at Trevonwiggins299@yahoo.com or at Trevonwiggins17@gmail.com.