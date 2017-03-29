UTC’s Matt McCall named UMass Head Coach

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

Former men’s basketball coach Matt McCall has agreed to the same position at the University of Massachusetts after spending the last two seasons at UTC, per multiple sources including ESPN.

“You always want to try and keep good people, Matt [McCall] is a great person and very good young coach,” said Athletic Director David Blackburn in a press conference following the departure of McCall. “He made a decision that he thought was best for his family and his future. He’s a great human being and we will always be friends. We are thankful for what he did for this program. We tried to keep Matt, but he moved on, so we have to move forward.”

McCall replaces Derek Kellogg, who was fired earlier this month after coaching at UMass for nine seasons. UMass finished last season 15-18 overall and 4-14 in the Atlantic 10. Kellogg tallied a record of 155-137 in his nine seasons at UMass.

McCall helped lead the Mocs to a 48-18 record in his two seasons as head coach. In his first season at UTC, McCall guided the Mocs to a school record 29 wins, which included victories over Georgia, Illinois and Dayton. McCall also directed the Mocs to the 2016 Southern Conference regular season and tournament championship, securing the program’s first bid into the NCAA Tournament since 2009. McCall was named 2016 SoCon Coach of the Year following the best season in school history.

The 2016-17 season started off on a good note as the Mocs opened the season with a win over Tennessee as well as big wins over Jacksonville State and Marshall. The Mocs started the season 15-4 before losing eight of the next 12 games including ending the season on a five game losing streak. The season ended in the Quarterfinals of the SoCon Tournament with a loss to Wofford. UTC finished the season 19-12 and fourth in the SoCon regular season standings.

Prior to UTC, McCall spent four years from 2011-2015 as an assistant to coach Billy Donovan at Florida. McCall spent 10 seasons total with Donovan, which consisted of different roles. He started out as the team manager from 2003-2006 and then took the role of director of basketball operations for the 2007 and 2008 seasons. In the four seasons McCall was assistant at Florida, the program went 107-39 including two SEC regular season titles, one SEC tournament title and three NCAA Elite Eight appearances.

“The quicker the better because it helps ease the mind of recruits, current players, coaches and the community,” said Blackburn when asked about the coaching search moving forward. “We want to move as fast as we can on finding a new coach. We want to be quick and methodical and we are prepared right now to do that.”

