UTC’s only Christian sorority starts recruitment Tuesday

By Kristina Jennings, Staff Writer —

“Christians can have fun, too,” said Kate Combs a sophomore from Corryton, Tennessee, where she is vice president of Sigma Phi Lambda.

Sigma Phi Lambda (Phi Lamb) is UTC’s only Christian sorority that was founded in April of 2016. Phi Lamb’s main goal is to glorify God and make his name great while spreading the word of God through community service and involvement on campus.

Combs said she joined Phi Lamb because she was searching for “a sense of community with girls who she had stuff in common with.”

Combs experienced a sense of belong through choosing Phi Lamb and is also grateful for the “second family” that came along with it. Her sorority sister, Katelyn Ducheny, a senior from Henderson, Tennessee, had a similar experience.

The ladies of Phi Lamb not only do community service, but also study together, maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 for new members and commit to weekly bible study and church services.

Combs claims that at times managing everything can be stressful, but “it’s all about finding a balance and knowing that school comes first.”

Katelyn Ducheny said that her favorite part of being a part of Phi Lamb is that you “always have someone there for you no matter what is going on.”

The girls chose Romans 15:5-6 as the Bible verse that best represents their sorority and its objective, it reads “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had, so that with one mind and one voice you may glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Although Sigma Phi Lambda has been recognized officially by UTC only since last year, the girls have been heavily active and consistent with their multiple social and community service events.

Mary Prince, the new president of Phi Lamb and one of few charter members, encourages “all girls to join who have a thirst to glorify God’s name.”

Prince wants all inquiring girls to know that during recruitment Phi Lamb does not turn anyone away or require Christianity as their religion. Sigma Phi Lambda does have the requirement of attending a church and bible study, but Prince ensures that if you enjoy those two things then you will love this sorority.

Phi Lamb’s recruitment starts Sept. 5, and she along with the other girls hope to have their group of 16 grow so they can continue to celebrate and spread their faith on and off campus.