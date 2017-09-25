VMI Takeaways: Arth’s first SoCon win, Webb nears UTC record

By Kyle Yager, Assistant Sports Editor —

The Mocs were clicking on all cylinders in their 63-7 blowout win over VMI on Saturday afternoon at Foster Stadium. UTC couldn’t have pictured a better start to their conference schedule as the Mocs claimed their first win of the season. The following are a five key takeaways from UTC’s win.

Arth gets first win at UTC

The Mocs scored early and often as they steamrolled through the first win of the Tom Arth coaching era.

“I was really proud of the way the players came out,” said Arth. “I thought they played with great energy from the beginning of the game. They really carried it through for the majority of the 60 minutes.”

Arth implemented a new pro-style offense this offseason, but the offense struggled to adapt and execute through the first three games of the season. The Mocs finally seemed to hit their stride in the win over VMI.

“That is everything that we have talked about, playing together, playing as a team, as Chattanooga, on offense, defense and special teams, feeding off each other,” said Arth. “We did that to start the game and it kind of carried us through.”

The 63 points UTC scored against VMI are the most points they’ve scored in a conference game since 1978. They beat then conference foe Appalachian State 72-14.

Webb moves closer to UTC record

Lucas Webb, Northport, Alabama, the Mocs’ defensive leader and experienced senior was dominant throughout the contest. Webb was all over the place as he recorded two tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery, which he returned 24 yards for a touchdown. His touchdown put the Mocs up 35-0 with 10:45 in the second quarter. Webb now has four career defensive touchdowns.

Even with the fumble return, the most noteworthy play was his interception. With that pick, Webb now has the second most interceptions at UTC, with 12. He is one away from the record of 13, held by Phillip Aldridge (1982-85) and Bucky Wolford (1965-67).

“Credit to the coaches for coming up with the scheme and putting us in position,” said Webb. “Tae [Davis] was getting pressure on the quarterback, caused a not-great throw and I was able to capitalize on it.”

Tiano shows improvement

Starting quarterback Nick Tiano, Chattanooga, came out firing. He tossed his first touchdown with 11:25 left in the first quarter. He ended up recording four touchdown passes in the game.

“Our team, we’re built to play with the lead,” said Tiano. “Our offense, the way we control the ball, when we get a lead, we can really kill people running the ball; throwing the ball; chewing clock. So for us to come out, start fast like we’ve been preaching all week, all season and just get that momentum going and sustain it, that was key for us. We started so fast and for us to continue to do that all the way until the end of the game was just huge for us rolling into next week.”

Tiano put up his best stat line of the season in the win. He ended the game going 25 of 33 for 249 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

Six different players record touchdown

UTC was able to share the wealth on offense as the Mocs posted nine total touchdowns. Six different players got into the end zone on Saturday. Alphonso Stewart, Robersdale, Alabama, James Stovall, Cleveland, Tennessee, and Bingo Morton, Atlanta, Georgia, all had receiving touchdowns. Darrell Bridges, Chattanooga, and Richardre Bagley, Powder Springs, Georgia, each recorded a rushing touchdown, while Webb added his fumble return. Coming into the game against VMI, UTC had only scored three touchdowns all season.

Defense dominates

The Mocs defense played lights out through all four quarters. They held VMI to a suffocating 28 rushing yards and 164 total yards. UTC also had four takeaways in the loss. The Mocs had three interceptions and the one fumble recovery.

“At the beginning of week, Coach Kaufman told us that we’re doing pretty good, but the one thing we’re not doing good was creating takeaways,” said linebacker Tae Davis, Oxford, Alabama. “Our goal was five, so we fell one short, but I’m glad with the guys in the end. Getting picks and getting the ball out, finishing plays and creating momentum.”

Davis and linebacker Tavon Lawson, Talladega, Alabama, tied for most on the team with six tackles. Additionally, the Mocs recorded four tackles for loss and Isaiah Mack, Tunnel Hill, Georgia, recorded a sack.