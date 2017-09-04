Volleyball finished 2-1 in the Chattanooga Classic

By Cameron Wood, Staff Writer —

After a mixed weekend at the Ole Miss Invitational last weekend, the volleyball team returned home to host the Chattanooga Classic on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Mocs faced Sam Houston State and took care of business in straight sets; 25-21, 25-22, and 25-18.

On Saturday, the Mocs looked to build on Friday when they took on the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM). The match started out as a back and forth affair, until the Mocs went on a 10-3 run midway through the set to take a 18-12 lead. UTC held strong despite a 5-2 run from ULM to take the first set 25-18.

The second set was similar to the first, with both sides going back and forth until the Mocs went on a run to put the set away 25-20. The third set was different, with UTC putting the pressure on early by going up 9-3. The Mocs were able to coast the rest of the set until the sweep was completed 25-20.

Sophomore Ally Ford, Chesapeake, Virginia, and senior Lauren Greenspoon, Houston, Texas, led the way with Ford racking up 12 kills and Greenspoon getting 34 assists in the match. Juniors Miranda Elpers, Louisville, Kentucky, and Emily Plumlee, Chesapeake, Virginia, each had eight kills in the match.

Later that evening, the Mocs took on Murray State with both teams at 2-0 for the weekend.

This match proved much more of a challenge for the Mocs than the earlier encounter with ULM. Both the first and the second sets were back and forth affairs. Murray State finished the first set on a 10-2 run to win 25-21. UTC won the second set 25-21 thanks to a couple of key kills from Ford and Plumlee.

The third set proved to be a turning point, as Murray State’s Rachel Giustino led the Racers. Giustino finished the set with 20 kills for the match, as Murray State won the third set 25-21. The fourth set proved anti-climactic, Murray State dominated, with UTC struggling to put multiple points together. The fourth set ended 25-11 and Murray State won the match.

After the match, UTC coach Travis Filar commented on the team’s progress this weekend.

“I thought we showed some good growth this weekend,” said Filar. “[We faced] three very different teams, three very different styles….and I thought we did some good things. We have to make sure that when we come out and face some adversity like we did this weekend that we attack it with a better mentality.”

The Mocs are back in action against Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, before hosting the Scenic City Showdown on Friday and Saturday.