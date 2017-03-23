Volleyball Mocs look for improvement, exposure with spring slate

By Chandler Morrison, Staff Writer —

Tucked away in the depths of McClellan Gymnasium and often lost in the vast football landscape of the fall semester, Travis Filar and his Volleyball Mocs have had quite the success story, making it to two conference finals in as many seasons.

So, the lack of sports clutter in the spring invites the possibility of more exposure for a program that sometimes falls through the cracks of the South’s pastime.

“We’ve grown and built our program the right way, and people are starting to notice that,” Filar explained. “Whether it’s the fall or the spring, I think it’s always going to be a challenge to compete with other sports like football in the fall…or March Madness and softball in the spring. There’s not as much of a difference because we feel that we’ve put out a good and exciting product.”

The spring, though, does offer more flexibility for fans, especially for those who have not seen the Mocs in action. The spring games are free and open to the public, which could help the exposure of the program moving forward.

“Usually, when a first-time volleyball fan comes in and watches us, they fall in love with the sport,” Filar added. “If they come here to watch us play…they’re going to see a group that is very connected with really positive energy. They’re going to see a team that plays really quick in every phase of the game. We’re never going to be the team that has one really good, standout player, but we’re going to be a really good team and not rely on one person.”

Falling just short of the NCAA tournament, the Mocs pulled out a 19-13 campaign in 2016 with a 10-6 conference slate. Filar, though, only loses two seniors while retaining a four juniors heading into the 2017 season.

“We’ve got to find a way to get to that next breakthrough moment, which winning that Monday night, championship matchup,” Filar said. “Our offseason process started the moment…when we came up short in the conference tournament. We’ve been in the championship match two years in a row, which I’d much rather be in that match than not being there at all.”

As unique as the spring sports landscape seems to be, Filar’s squad has a stange look as they look to start their spring schedule this Saturday.

“The spring brings a different team dynamic,” Filar explained. “That’s what’s great about college athletics. Every fall, and even spring, season is different. We lost two seniors that were big players for us their entire careers. We are short three freshmen, so we have to understand…that those 13 kids are the majority of our roster in the fall. We have to…establish what our system is going to look like, so that when those three freshmen step in, the transition is as seamless as possible.”

The Mocs are set to host Division II powers West Florida and Lee University and Division I programs Middle Tennessee State, Georgia State, Tennessee Tech, Kennesaw State, and Georgia Tech Saturday Mar. 5 for a pool play tournament. The Mocs are also set to compete in Atlanta and Nashville during the spring slate of games.