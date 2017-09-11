Volleyball senior, Houston native remains optimistic following Hurricane Harvey

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

Lauren Greenspoon, a senior from Houston, Texas, is happy to say that neither her home, nor her game on the court have been affected by the awful storms in her hometown.

Greenspoon is one of three seniors on the UTC volleyball team this year. She has been a leader on the volleyball team throughout her four years at UTC.

“Senior year is the last ride; the last chance to get that tournament title,” said Greenspoon. “I’m excited and it has been good so far. During my four years here, I feel like I have always been a leader, but now that I am here, as a senior everyone is looking up to me. It’s weird being the oldest, but I am definitely embracing it.”

Despite the pressures and stresses of being one of the seniors, Greenspoon has also had to deal with the stress of her family’s safety back home. Hurricane Harvey recently tore through Texas and the state is still recovering from the storms. Greenspoon says a drive that used to be short, now takes over an hour.

“Somehow our house has been okay,” said Greenspoon. “My dad’s commute to work is still flooded really bad. People are cleaning out their houses and the roads are full of trash. But our house is good, somehow!”

Greenspoon noted her family hasn’t had to evacuate their home and her twin brother who is a student at the University of Texas at Arlington has been safe at school.

“It was really bad, and a lot have evacuated after their homes were flooded, but there have been so many hurricanes in the past that people have tried to wait,” Greenspoon said. “There are just so many people there, so it takes a long time to get out. I am really thankful that we haven’t had to deal with evacuating and our house is okay,” she said.

Greenspoon noted that knowing her parents and friends are safe has made it easier being away from them during this time.

“I see through my friend’s social media and from what my parents send me how bad it really is. But, I am just happy my friends and family are okay. It is heartbreaking to see.”

With the stress of the hurricane off the court, Greenspoon said it hasn’t been a problem on the court. The Mocs are 7-4 on the season so her performance on the court is clearly not affected.

“I think I am pretty good at compartmentalizing everything,” said Greenspoon. “Once I get on the court, I just focus on that and I will worry about life and other aspects later. I just keep my head in the game and don’t worry.”

Her team continues to be a huge support system during this time. Asking her about her family and her house, the Mocs have come together to support the senior through this tough time.

“There have been multiple times where they have checked on me and asked about my family,” Greenspoon said. “They have just been there for me.”

A note from Lauren Greenspoon: “Even though I wasn’t in Houston or necessarily directly affected, I am still thankful the Echo took the time to cover this story and check on my family. I want people to know to that if they feel led to donate or help in any way, people in Texas still need it because of all the damage.”

Here is a link to donate: https://ghcf.org/hurricane-relief/