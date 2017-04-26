Summer volunteer opportunities

By Kierstyn Parker, Staff Writer — For students choosing to stay in the UTC or Chattanooga area this summer, either for classes or job opportunities, consider taking the time to participate in community service or outreach projects within the community as well.

Chattanooga is a plethora of non-profit organizations that are regularly accepting eager volunteers to assist them in a variety of ways.

Here are some of those organizations in Chattanooga to look at volunteering with on a regular basis during the summer term.

Humane Educational Society

Located at 212 N Highland Park Ave., the Humane Educational Society is just a couple of blocks from campus and is a shelter for abused or neglected animals.

Volunteers have many options for work here from walking dogs, washing dishes, creating dog toys and assisting with adoption fairs. Volunteers are only required to go through a short orientation before beginning their work.

Chattanooga Community Kitchen

Located at 727 E 11th St., the Chattanooga Community Kitchen serves as an outreach program for the homeless population of Chattanooga.

Volunteers are often needed for their food preparation and serving during lunch hours. They may either serve alone or go with a group of people to assist with serving food.

Baby University

A long-term service project over the summer can include collecting donations for Baby University, a recent partnership between the city of Chattanooga and Signal Centers, made to meet the needs of expectant mothers.

Baby University accepts donations of diapers, baby wipes, gently used baby clothing, and items such as pacifiers or bibs. These items may be brought to the Signal Centers building at 109 N. Germantown Rd.

Morning Pointe of Chattanooga

Morning Pointe of Chattanooga is an assisted living home that welcomes volunteers to be interact with their residents through games or having lunch.

Morning Pointe residents often work on their own service projects for the community as well. Their facility can be found on 7719 Shallowford Rd.

Hatch’s House of Hope

Hatch’s House of Hope on 979 East Third St. is offering tutoring jobs to students interested in working with local children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

They ask for volunteers to have a strong academic background and to provide a minimum of an hour per week. Applications may be sent to Bryan Humphries at bryan@hatcherfoundation.org.