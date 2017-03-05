WBB: Chattanooga defeats Mercer to claim fifth straight SoCon Championship

*Photo by SoConPhotos.com

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

ASHEVILLE, N.C.—The women’s basketball team is headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season as the Mocs battled back to beat the Mercer Bears 61-59 in the Southern Conference Championship game. Senior Jasmine Joyner, Southaven, Mississippi, was named tournament MVP as she finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Mocs were down 48-38 but that didn’t affect the veteran tested group. Chattanooga battled back to outscore Mercer 23-11 in the fourth quarter to win its fifth straight SoCon Championship in dramatic fashion.

“We did not start this game well, and we did not play well for a long time, and Mercer played very well,” said UTC head coach Jim Foster. “But when we made a basket or two and changed defenses, it energized us. You could see it, and you feel it. The baskets started to come after that.”

Chattanooga got out to a good start in the first quarter as the Mocs held a 15-13 lead heading into the second quarter. Joyner had six points and six rebounds in the first quarter.

Mercer answered in the second quarter as the Bears outscored Chattanooga 19-14 and took a 32-29 lead heading into halftime. Mercer’s KeKe Calloway put on a show in the second quarter as the sophomore poured in 13 points on 3-for-4 shooting from three-point range. Mercer outscored the Mocs 13-1 in bench points in the first half.

The Bears came out of halftime on a 10-1 run to take a 42-30 lead with 5:11 left in the third quarter. The Mocs battled back to cut the lead down to 48-38 heading into the fourth quarter after senior Queen Alford, Decatur, Georgia, hit a pair of free throws. Mercer led by as much as 13 points in the third quarter.

Alford finished the afternoon with 13 points, scoring all 13 points in the second half. The senior shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

“Queen is an energy force for us off the bench,” said Foster about the impact Alford made in the second half. “She brings a little extra juice for us. When she gets on fire, you keep going her way. She felt it, and you could sense it. Their players sensed it and she came up with some big baskets. She was ready.”

The Mocs shot an impressive 72.7 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and finished the afternoon with a 42.3 field goal percentage. Chattanooga controlled the inside as the Mocs outscored Mercer 34-14 in the paint.

Freshman Lakelyn Bouldin, Spencer, Tennessee, finished with 13 points and was named Second Team All Tournament. Junior Chelsey Shumpert, Paducah, Kentucky, was also named Second Team All Tournament.

Mercer’s Calloway and Kahlia Lawrence combined for 47 points and 9-for-20 from three-point range. They both were named First Team All Tournament following the game.

“With the season we had, we learned how to fight and come together more,” said Joyner. “We always make the comeback to fight and win. If we did not have the tough schedule throughout the season, it would not have showed how tough we are.”