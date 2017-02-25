WBB: Seniors finish career undefeated at home in SoCon play

By Calvin Smith, Staff Writer —

The 2016-2017 UTC women’s basketball senior class remained undefeated at home in SoCon play with a 76-56 win over Wofford Saturday, Feb, 25.

With today’s win, UTC has won 50 consecutive home SoCon games with their last loss against Appalachian State in 2011.

The Mocs improved to an 18-10 overall and 12-2 SoCon record heading into the SoCon tournament in Asheville, N.C. March 2-5.

Senior Day honoree Moses Johnson, Atlanta, Ga., kicked off the Mocs’ senior night by singing the pre-game national anthem. Along with Moses, seniors Jasmine Joyner, Southaven, Miss., Queen Alford, Decatur, Ga., and Sydney Vanlandingham, Hermitage, Tenn., each played their final games in the Roundhouse.

Moses Johnson said it hasn’t hit her yet that she’s played her final game in McKenzie Arena, “It hasn’t hit me yet that I’ve played my last game, we’re just so locked in on completing our last season.”

Joyner stole the show recording her fifth straight double-double. Joyner scored 19 points and brought in 14 rebounds. After a tough start to the afternoon she finished with a 50% shooting percentage.

Joyner finished the afternoon just two points shy of being 15th all time on the UTC scoring leaders chart.

Joyner believes their tough schedule early in the year paved the way for her success late this season and has prepared the team to play well late in the tournament this year, “We’ve played a lot of good teams like UCONN, Indiana, Green Bay and Louisville each of them have prepared us for the tournament.”

Seniors Johnson and Alford also enjoyed nice outings for their final regular season games. Johnson contributed eight points while Alford added in seven points, both off the bench.

Junior Chelsey Shumpert, Paducah, Ky., got the team going knocking down two threes early in the first and got a steal right from Wofford which led to a nice transition layup. Shumpert finished the game with 10 points on a 67% shooting percentage and four rebounds.

The UTC women dominated the glass all game, the Mocs doubled Wofford’s rebound total with 39 rebounds. The Mocs brought down 18 offensive rebounds which were crucial for UTC’s 23 second chance points.

Coach Foster was quite complimentary of his squad’s efforts on the glass, “We had an advantage on the boards and we had to take advantage of it. I liked a lot of what we did tonight.”

Coach Foster got his 100th win as the Chattanooga women’s head coach today. Coach Foster remarkably reached the centennial mark in just under four seasons.

If you have any questions you can email calvinsmith625@gmail.com or reach out on Twitter @calvin_smith33