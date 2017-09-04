Weekend Recap: UTC soccer ties UT Martin, falls to Morehead State

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

The women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 match to Morehead State on Sunday afternoon at Finley Stadium. The loss wraps up the weekend after the Mocs tied UT Martin 2-2 on Friday night in Martin, Tennessee.

UT-Martin

On Friday night, the Mocs traveled to Martin, Tennessee to take on the UT Martin Skyhawks. The Mocs jumped out to an early lead on a goal from sophomore Jordan Mueller, Hendersonville, Tennessee, at the 3:26 mark. It was Mueller’s third goal of the season.

Junior Abby Linder, Chattanooga, extended the lead to 2-0 with just seven seconds remaining in the first half.

The Skyhawks capitalized on mistakes in the second half. UT Martin got on the board on a penalty kick after the Mocs got called for a hand ball. UT Martin’s Amy McGivern capitalized on the penalty kick at the 56:10 mark of the match. McGivern scored again in the 88th minute to tie the match at 2-2.

Neither team was able to score in the overtime period, which led to the 2-2 draw. UTC’s sophomore keeper Melia Correa, Clarksville, Tennessee, made a season-high 12 saves on 42 shots faced. UT Martin had 14 shots on goal compared to six for the Mocs.

Morehead State

On Sunday afternoon at Finley Stadium, the Mocs faced the Morehead State Eagles. Morehead State scored early on a goal at the 2:24 mark in the match from Samantha Damante.

The Mocs stepped up on defense for a majority of the game but weren’t able to score on offense. Morehead State extended the lead to 2-0 on a corner kick from Cara Maher at the 83:25 mark. UTC outshot Morehead State 16-11 and owned a 13-7 shots on goal advantage.

Junior goalkeeper Bailey Coppedge, Collierville, Tennessee, posted five saves in her second start of the season.

With the loss on Sunday and the draw on Friday, the Mocs are now 1-3-2 overall.

Next Up

The Mocs begin a six-game road trip on Friday, Sept. 8 at Alabama A&M. The matchup will begin at 5:00 p.m. eastern time in Huntsville, Alabama.