Well-traveled Kaufman adjusting to UTC

Throughout the turmoil of hiring new coaches, meeting players, and moving to a new place, Tom Kaufman had to hit the ground running. Kaufman was hired to be UTC’s defensive coordinator less than one month before the spring season began.

Kaufman spent the 2016 season as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach at Syracuse University under Dino Babers. Kaufman was also with Babers at Eastern Illinois and Bowling Green prior to accepting his position with UTC.

A high energy man who jogs his way into spring practice is prepared for the challenge ahead.

“I’ve loved the university. I love working with Coach Arth,” Kaufman said. “The players have been great, they’re doing the things we’re asking them to do. Administration has been fantastic in helping me with the transition.”

Coach Kaufman is well traveled so far in his career while working his way up the coaching ladder, having coached at three schools in the last four years has prepared him to make this adjustment.

Developing a scheme is one of the greatest challenges for a new coach, especially when undergoing essentially an entire system overhaul. Teaching a new system to your players coupled with Kaufman’s incredibly short turnaround hasn’t made his job any easier.

Despite his lack of time Coach Kaufman and the staff are taking advantage of every practice to prepare for the fall in their fourteen spring practices.

“We’re doing great. We’ve got a lot of smart guys,” said Kaufman. “We have a mix of some guys who have played a lot of ball and some who haven’t. Guys with a little more experience are making the adjustment a little quicker, but all in all we’re pretty pleased with where we are at right now.”

Naturally with a new scheme comes a new communication system with different terminology. Coach Kaufman noted the new vocabulary has been the defense’s biggest struggle so far this spring. He hopes once they get through the heavy installs by the end of spring, he should see a leap in player familiarity with their terminology.

Kaufman’s wife is down in Chattanooga with him now as he continues to make his transition from Syracuse to the Scenic City. By the time spring practice ends expect Tom Kaufman to be a full-fledged Chattanoogan.