UTC dominated by Western Carolina in SoCon home opener

By Kyle Yager, Assistant Sports Editor —

UTC had no answers for Western Carolina as the Catamounts won 45-7 at Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

“It’s tough, we really didn’t play very well tonight,” said UTC coach Tom Arth. “I take a lot of responsibility for that. You’ve got to have faith and you’ve got to have confidence. A lot of the time I just didn’t manage the game as well as I’m capable of and that put us in some bad situations. It’s on me.”

Senior Alejandro Bennifield, Lovejoy, Georgia, got the start at quarterback coming off of his four game suspension due to academic violations.

UTC’s first two drives with Bennifield under center resulted in punts by sophomore Colin Brewer, Chattanooga. On the third series, Bennifield was crushed by Western Carolina defensive lineman Tajai Watt and was helped off the field. He did not return due to a head injury.

“Our entire team felt for him in that moment,” said Arth. “To be back and take a hit like that, that knocks him out of the game, it’s a tough situation. He’s put so much into it and to come back and to get knocked out in the first quarter, I just feel really bad for him.”

Following Bennifield’s injury, sophomore Nick Tiano, Chattanooga, took over as quarterback with under a minute left in the first quarter, down 10-0. After a punt on his first drive, Tiano’s second and third drives had almost identical endings. Both resulted in fumbles by Tiano in UTC’s own end zone that were recovered by Western Carolina.

Tiano was later injured at the beginning of the fourth quarter and was unable to return due to a shoulder injury. He was replaced by freshman Dominic Caldwell, Sarasota, Florida. Caldwell completed one pass, but it was a 6-yard slant to senior running back Darrell Bridges, Chattanooga, for UTC’s lone touchdown.

UTC had a total of 3 turnovers in the contest, which led to 21 points for Western Carolina..

The Catamounts’ defense gave UTC’s offensive line problems all night long, and held UTC to 49 rushing yards and 172 total yards.

The Mocs also had no answer for the Catamounts up-tempo offense with dual threat quarterback Tyrie Adams. Adams finished the game 8-for-15 with 125 passing yards, 44 rushing yards and one total touchdown.

“Obviously, it wasn’t good enough,” said Arth. “We didn’t do a very good job early on, especially with protection, and it made it tough.”

With the loss, the Mocs fall to 1-4 on the season and 1-1 in SoCon play. UTC will stay home this week as the Mocs take on SoCon opponent Furman for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m at Finley Stadium.