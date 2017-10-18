What I Read: Education in the Age of Outrage

By Haley Doss, Opinion Editor —

In a recent opinion piece the New York Times by Kelly Oliver, she discusses her personal frustrations and confusion with academia in the information age.

As an openly bisexual women and philosophy professor, she points out that while is in one of the most male dominated and least feminist-friendly disciples. For this reason, she takes the time to mentor females in the major as well as students of color.

However, Oliver is confused by the political climate of campuses today. The more she sees about trigger warnings, safe spaces and petitions to retract scholarly articles, she also finds those on campus worried of offending others on campus because of the popularity of public shaming.

She states that public shaming has a purpose no matter where or who it is coming from and it is used so frequently for one simple reason: it sells.

It is the reason we see outrage on our news channels, apps and social media. Think click bait.

So as peolpe continue to allow more respect and confidence on their social media feeds, what does that mean for higher education?

Will the line between real and fake, true and false, academic and nonacademic go so grey that we no longer can tell the difference? And how do we expect to learn from one another if we are scared of offending the person sitting next to you because of public shaming?