What I read: Austrian orchestra uses vegetables as instruments

By John Mitchell, Sports Editor–

For someone who works in the produce department of a grocery store, I can attest to the travesty of throwing away unwanted food. Luckily, there’s an orchestra in Austria that has found great use for vegetables that doesn’t include consumption.

They call themselves the Vegetable Orchestra, and with three studio albums released, the legitimacy of their unusual concept can’t be questioned.

To make their instruments, the band member will carve holes and cut vegetables in half and quarters to get the right size and sound they want. For example, zucchini and squash get holes punched in them to make flutes. Pumpkins get carved to form drums, and carrots and celery sticks are used as drumsticks.

Their latest album “Onionnoise”, is available on Apple Music and Spotify, was initially released in 2010, but the recent media attentionWhat has brought the album back into the light and has even helped launch their tour.

To see the orchestra in action, their videos can be found on Youtube, and footage is also available through their Twitter @vegetableorch.