What I Read: Climate Refugees: How Alaska is Coping With Global Warming

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Assistant–

“Climate Refugees: How Alaska is Coping With Global Warming” is an article in the Economist that talks about the northern migration of Alaskan species.

One of the biggest issues with spreading awareness for global warming is the fact that the regions most affected are remote, far from the societies that are causing the most damage. For example, the businessmen of Chicago and New York City have no idea that their lack of economic responsibility is leading to drastic climate change in Alaska.

According to John Morton of the Economist, over the past 60 years, Alaska has warmed at twice the rate of the rest of the United States, and it clearly shows on the environment.

Almost everything is moving north where it’s cooler. Bogs are quickly becoming forests and forests are quickly becoming grasslands. The alpine mountains that once held little vegetation are being taken over by trees.

The Kenai refuge is a peninsula that is so difficult to get to it’s practically an island, meaning that it’s also difficult for species to move back and forth.

How one scientist plans to combat the drastic changes in the biome is through a carefully calculated invasion of species. Invasive species such as kudzu and zebra mussels have proven to be extremely harmful to native species in North America, but what scientists plan to do in Alaska is introduce more deer, bison and long pole pine to the Kenai refuge in order to ease the strain on current species living there.

This action has not taken place yet, but their reasoning behind using assisted colonization is that the environment is no longer natural. While humans are the cause of climate change, we can also use our power to help species.

This makes me nervous, but at the same time, humans have the duty to step in and save the climates that we’ve been harming for years. While Hawaii is also feeling the effects of global warming, but Alaska is at least a place to start.