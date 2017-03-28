What I read: Followers are just as important as leaders

By Alina Hunter-Grah, News Editor —

This week I read “Not Leadership Material? Good. The World Needs Followers.” by Susan Cain on the New York Times and it’s affected the way I see application processes.

This article discusses the ways that admissions offices on college campuses look at leadership roles when deciding who to accept into the college and how poisonous it could be. The point of the article is is that looking solely for these kinds of people is not only detrimental to the college campus, but to society as well.

The article leads by introducing Sara Pollard, a applicant to Vassar College where students are required to have parents fill out a questionnaire about their child and their habits before the child is omitted. In this case, Sara’s father writes that Sara is “more a follower type than a leader.” While parents now would shame the father for writing such a thing about his child, Sara was admitted simply because of this fact.

As the article explains, the problem with excess leadership doesn’t come from having too many people who want to control things, it comes from not understanding what true leadership is and then failing to understand how people who don’t fall into that category are important too.

Cain writes, ” … as defined by the admissions process, too often [leadership] “seems to be restricted to political or business power.” She says admissions officers fail to define leadership as “making advances in solving mathematical problems” or “being the best poet of the century.”

A leader isn’t someone who can just give orders, true leadership is about inspiring others. But, while these people are obviously important, a leader cannot exist without those who are willing to be inspired. So, why is being inspired ever not worthy of college acceptance?

Cain also writes, “… a well-functioning student body — not to mention polity — also needs followers. It needs team players. And it needs those who go their own way.”

To follow-up, Cain said, “What if we said to college applicants that the qualities we’re looking for are not leadership skills, but excellence, passion and a desire to contribute beyond the self? This framework would encompass exceptional team captains and class presidents. But it wouldn’t make leadership the be-all and end-all.”

The point is, we shouldn’t just value leaders. We should value intelligence, passion and hard work just as equally. You don’t have to be a leader to be exceptional and worthy of admittance.

