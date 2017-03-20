What I Read: Michigan’s improbable journey to the Sweet 16

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor —

After watching college basketball all weekend, it’s hard not to be impressed by the improbable and storybook journey Michigan has taken to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Following the first weekend of March Madness, CBS Sports published a story about how Michigan may be 2017’s best sports story so far. Michigan’s historic story starts a week and a half ago just before the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

On Wednesday March 8, the Michigan basketball team was headed to the Big Ten tournament and before their plane took flight it slid off the runway and resulted in a minor plane crash.

Michigan’s Head Coach John Beilein gave his players the option to skip the Big Ten tournament following the plane panic. Despite the coach’s offer to skip the tournament, the players chose to play. The Wolverines then played in the tournament on Thursday March 9 in their practices jerseys because the game jerseys were still on the airplane due to investigation of the crash.

Michigan went on to win four games in four days to claim the Big Ten Conference Championship and a seven seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The story doesn’t end there as Michigan won a thriller against Oklahoma State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 17, which set up a match up against two-seeded Louisville with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The Wolverines posted a comeback victory over Louisville to secure Michigan’s 15th Sweet 16 in program history. Michigan advances to face Oregon in the Sweet 16 on March 23 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Michigan has all the momentum on their side as the Wolverines are riding a seven game win streak since March 1.

“Whether or not the plane accident prompted this run, the Wolverines are now a threat to get to Phoenix and that near-disaster will be the element that makes this team indelible forever,” Matt Norlander of CBS Sports said in the story about Michigan’s improbable run throughout March.

“This has turned into one of the most memorable runs in the sport’s modern history. There is no substitute for a great sports story, and Michigan’s the best one of 2017 so far.”

