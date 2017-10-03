What I Read: Over 4 million Americans have no vote in Congress

By Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Puerto Rico has recently been the headline of most new stories after Hurricane Maria significantly damaged the island, leaving many without water, power or a way to communicate with the rest of the world.

A Washington Post article about territories representation in Congress caught my eye. The article, “More than 4 million Americans don’t have anyone to vote for them in Congress,” by Aaron Steckelberg and Chiqui Esteban explains the national political situation of US territories.

The article opens by explaining that residents of five US territories — Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands and the North Mariana Islands — are American Citizens, but lack the full representation provided to those that live in the states.

“Like residents of the District of Columbia, most of the full-time residents of these territories are U.S. citizens but do not have federal representation equal to the 50 states,” the article said. “Unlike District residents, they can’t vote in presidential elections, and they don’t pay federal income tax.”

The article compares the population sizes to that of the US by comparing total populations. The article points out that the combined population of these US territories is 4.4 million people, and the combined population of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota is 4.9 million people. Unlike those states who each have two US Senators the territories have none.

The article goes on to explain the delegate system. Unlike states who have members of the House of Representatives based on population size, the territories each have one House Delegate.

“Delegates can speak and vote in committees, and they can speak, introduce bills and resolutions and offer amendments and motions on the House floor, but they cannot vote on the House floor,” the article said.

This all matters right now as Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are still dealing with the damage done by Hurricane Maria. These US territories are home to millions American citizens who have very little, if any, say in how aid and assistance in natural disasters is distributed to their nations.

Recently, President Trump has taken a lot of flak from Americans, the media and the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico for his lack of action in providing relief after the storm.

Since the time of the Washington Post article was written, the US Navy is sending another ship to aide in the relief effort.

Hopefully Puerto Rico will get the aid that they need. I also hope that one day these island territories are either recognized as states or given the representation they deserve.