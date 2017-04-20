What I Read: United Airlines drags man off flight

By Chris King, Assistant Sports Editor–

It has been an interesting week for United Airlines that all started with a passenger not agreeing to leave flight 3411 voluntarily due to overbooking.

Here is a timeline of the events that took place pertaining to the United Airlines PR nightmare.

Sunday, April 9– Doctor David Dao was dragged off United Airlines flight 3411 after not agreeing to exit the plan after United randomly chose his name due to the overbooked plane. Three aviation officers removed Dao with force causing him to suffer a concussion, broken nose and the loss of two teeth. A video of the incident went viral on social media following the situation.

Monday, April 10– United Airlines issued its first response to the incident on Flight 3411 via Twitter. “This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers,” said CEO Oscar Munoz in the statement on Twitter. “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened.”

Monday, April 10- One aviation officer involved in the situation was placed on leave.

Tuesday, April 11- United Airline’s stock dropped nearly seven percent due to the public relations nightmare following the incident on Sunday, April 9.

Wednesday, April 12- Two more aviation officers involved in the incident were placed on leave. All three officers involved with removing Dao are now on leave.

Wednesday, April 12– Dao filed a “bill of discovery” against United Airlines in court, calling for all evidence, which included surveillance videos, passenger lists, incident reports and cockpit voice recordings.

Sunday, April 16– United Airlines changes its policy on giving staff last-minute seats on full flights. Crew members will now be allocated seats at least an hour before departure.

United Airlines offered compensation to all customers on board of Sunday’s flight 3411.