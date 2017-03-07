What I read: Which tourist attractions are cruel to animals

By Ashley Day, Opinion Editor–

National Geographic posted an article last year about a major study of wildlife tourism around the globe. The study found that most tourists have no idea that the wildlife attractions they visit actually hurt the animals.

According to the article, wildlife tourism makes up about 20 to 40 percent of tourism around the world.

Researchers grouped tourist attractions into five major categories: interactions with captive animals, sanctuaries, wildlife farms, street performances and wild attractions.

Each type of attraction received a welfare rating based on adequate food and water, freedom from pain and injury, the ability to behave normally and level of stress. The attractions were also rated on their conservation efforts, based on factors such as where the animals came from and whether the organization helps the species in the wild.

The study found that animal interaction attractions such as swimming with dolphins, elephant riding and shark cage diving are the highest visited each year, but all have negative ratings.

A possible solution for helping tourists know which places are bad for animals is to get TripAdvisor involved.

“There is a great opportunity for TripAdvisor to improve its service to the visiting public by including in its evaluations a score for animal welfare and conservation,” D’Cruze, head of research at World Animal Protection, said.

Recently, TripAdvisor has stopped ticket sales to inhumane attractions such as swimming with dolphins.

When booking your Spring Break and summer trips, please do your research and make sure you are not supporting organizations that harm animals.

Read the full article here.