What I Read: Why it is harder for Millennials to save money

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor—

As a Millennial, I am always interested to hear what other people have to say about Millennials, which it why a CNN article titled, “It’s not avocado toast: It’s actually harder for Millennials to save money,” grabbed my attention.

The article, by Nathaniel Meyersohn, explores why it is difficult for Millennials to save money and then offers some solutions as to how Millennials can work towards saving money.

Right off the bat, the article blames the high cost of a college education as the number one reason for the financial problems of Millennials. As a college student, I can definitely see how this is a contributing factor.

The article says, “Tuition has tripled over the past four decades, and Millennials are carrying more student debt than their parents.”

Not only that, but college education is becoming more and more of a requirement instead of a luxury. It is almost impossible to get a good, high paying job without a college education. High school diplomas alone are not as substantial as they were for our parents and grandparents. Going to college nowadays is almost unavoidable, and so it the debt that comes along with it.

The article also blames the fact that employers are not offering Millennials pensions for retirement and that cost of living is forcing Millennials to spend more money than they make.

The article ends on a more positive note, though, by illuminating the ways in which Millennials can make saving money easier. The solutions that it offers includes: creating a budget, finding good deals on students loans and saving a portion of each paycheck, if possible.

I think that the solutions offered by the article are a great start to making saving money easier. Even just doing one of these things can significantly help get you on the right track to getting ahead financially.