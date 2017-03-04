What I Read: Your weekly “This is Us” cry has health benefits

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

We all love to have a good cry during our favorite shows: turns out there are serious health benefits to it.

In an article I read this week from Health magazine, writer Christine Mattheis finds the research behind that good feeling you get after letting a good cry out.

In my case, my weekly cry is always attributed with This Is Us, a tearjerker that airs on CBS each Tuesday night. It’s a bundle of all things lighthearted, heavy and everything in between. If you have not seen it, you are seriously missing out on those health benefits.

In this world of television that desensitizes our emotions, who can’t appreciate an emotional show that connects you to humanized characters and allows you to get a good cry out?

Many may be confused at the appeal to crying over a TV but it turns out our minds are growing attachment and emotion for the characters.

Mattheis states that this is the modern version of “paradox of tragedy” which she says has been a part of philosophical thought for centuries.

Due to this relationship we build with the characters, we are more inclined to tear up when something goes wrong in their lives.

In the end, research from The University of Oklahoma finds that watching TV dramas that evoke emotion can improve emotional intelligence, your ability to read the thoughts and feelings of other people and can make you a kinder person.

So next time you decide to make fun of your roommate for having a sob fest over their favorite show, try getting into it with them, you might see some improvement in your daily happiness and perspective on life.