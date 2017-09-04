Wine and dine with the Frothy Monkey

By Chelsea Bailey, Staff Writer —

The fairly new, seriously trendy Southside coffeeshop, Frothy Monkey, will host its “Wine Love Pairing Dinner,” which is a five-course wine pairing night on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thirty individuals can experience this culinary collaboration for $40 per ticket.

“It’s a five course dinner.” said Mallory Burns, head bartender at the Chattanooga location. “Each dish has been designed specifically to pair with a specific wine. They’re not wines that we always carry, and they’re not dishes that we always do. These are designed specifically for the wine dinner.”

The company’s head chef, Chase Ingalls, and head of guest relations and the wine program, Brittney Harrison, will be making their way to Chattanooga to present their carefully designed creations. With one-of-a-kind dishes and perfectly paired wines, this is not a night to miss.

Burns said, “It is kind of a group effort. I know, the head of our bakery team, she gets involved as well. So it’s really just a really cool way to see a collaboration of everyone from the company kind of come together.”

Frothy Monkey is already established as a popular hangout spot for many UTC students, as they make up approximately half of the restaurant’s demographic. This night is an opportunity for students over 21 to dine and mingle with other members of the Chattanooga community.

“We see people as young as 21 up to late adulthood. It’s designed for everyone,” Burns said.

If you’re on the fence, be sure to snag your ticket now because they are expected to come close to selling out.

“It’s worth it, I think, because it’s kind of a one-of-a-kind,” said Burns. “You know, these are dishes you won’t always see; these are wines you may not see again. So if it’s something you’re into, it’s absolutely worth the price.”

This night is a chance to dress up, go out, and enjoy time with your friends, significant other, or maybe it’s just a night to treat yourself to some good food and drink in a fun atmosphere.

Frothy Monkey is located on Market Street in the Chattanooga Choo Choo, and tickets can be purchased on their website, https://frothymonkey.com/winebeerlove/.