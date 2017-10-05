Wine Over Water offers samples of wine from around the world

By Isabella Patta, Staff Writer—

On Oct. 7, Wine over Water will give people the chance to try wines from over 100 wineries

while enjoying the historic atmosphere of the Walnut Street Bridge and sampling local food.

The annual event will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at the Walnut Street Bridge.

Visitors can try about 200 wines from about 100 wineries from all over the world and enjoy

food from 16 local restaurants.

Restaurants include 2 Sons, Daily Ration, Embargo ’62 and St. John’s Meeting place.

Five local musicians will play music in genres ranging from bluegrass to jazz.

Musicians are Courtney Holder, Magic Birds, Clare Donohue, Backwater Still and Monday

Night Social.

Tickets purchased before Oct. 8 will be $80 and $85 the day off.

The ticket includes a wine glass, unlimited wine tasting and samples of food.

Small food plates will cost $5 a plate.

The event also has designated driver tickets for $35.

The ‘DD’ ticket allows access onto the bridge and free kombucha.

Since 1994, Cornerstones, a local non-profit Historic Preservation organization, has been

hosting the event on the bridge.

Back then, the board of Cornerstones created the event.

Amanda Carmichael, co-chair for Cornerstones, has been involved with the organization for

12 years.

“I think that just the ability to enjoy such a historic structure like the Walnut Street Bridge,

and the energy along with 3,000 people, to support such a great cause is [great],” Carmichael

said.

All proceeds of the ticket sales will go to preserving local, historic buildings.

“New this is year is that Wine over Water has additional events,” Carmichael said.

These are spread out over downtown Chattanooga.

Starting on Thursday, Oct. 5, is a wine dinner at St. John’s Restaurant, which is already sold out.

On Friday, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m. there will be a MLK Brewery and Bites Tour, going to all the bars and breweries on MLK Boulevard. Only 50 tickets are available and they are $75 apiece. Also on Friday will be ‘La Grande Dame – A Best Cellars after party at Easy Bistro Bar presented by Veuve Clicquot,’ which is already sold out.

On Saturday, before Wine over Water, there will be a historic architectural tour on the

Chattanooga Hop. Prices are $20 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $12 per child (ages six to

11).

The last event is on Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FEED Co. Table and Tavern.

It’s brunch with Veuve Clicquo and a Yoga class with lululemon ambassador Kyle House.

Tickets cost $75 and only 60 tickets are available.

In previous years, about 3,000 people attended the Wine over Water.

For more information on the wines, music, food or events, go to www.wineoverwater.org.

For more information about Cornerstone and their local, historical preservation, go to

www.cornerstonesinc.org