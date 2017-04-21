With transferring between colleges comes unexpected troubles

By Grace Gordon, Contributing Writer —

The number of transfer students is increasing each year in Tennessee due to Tennessee Promise, which offers two years of tuition-free community college, however, the transfer programs at colleges are not up to date for some college transfer students.

Because community colleges only provide two years of education, students who want their bachelor’s degree must transfer to a new college.

Not only must transfer students have to figure out how to transfer credits from one college to another, but they also have to make new friends and build a whole new social life that others only have to do once.

Studies have shown transfer students lag behind “native” students on student engagement activities as well as social integration. Transfers viewed their campus as less supportive than native students and they were overall, less satisfied with the college experience as opposed to the students who had been at one university or college all of their life. This showed that transfers may have difficulty forging meaningful on-campus relationships. This stemmed from the appearance that transfer students had difficulty finding social connections and balancing academics, social lives, and other life responsibilities.

Brandon Williams, Alec Cherney and Seth Crabtree are just a few students that came from community colleges and had to start their new life at UTC.

Even though Williams thought UTC was helpful during his transition, he said, “There was a lack of events and groups for transfer students to participate in at the beginning of the year.”

Williams mentioned how most of the transfer students were juniors because of the free-tuition community college opportunity here in Tennessee.

“Most people who have been here longer than us already established social groups, which is a big priority for living on campus for most people,” Williams said. “It was difficult to get to know people when you just jumped in like we did.”

Cherney mentioned how there was no good way to find a group of people who he could be friends with. In order to make friends, he joined a fraternity on campus. He also admitted to being lucky with his roommates who happened to also be transfers.

“If it were not for my roommates, who were also transfer students, I would have stayed in my room the first day and probably the whole week,” said Cherney.

Crabtree also agreed that having events geared specifically towards transfer students instead of just ones for traditional freshmen may have helped.

“I would appreciate it if UTC would add more events specifically for transfer students,” Crabtree said. “I felt like a lot of the events on the first couple days and convocation were geared towards freshman and helping them acclimate.”

Crabtree mentioned how he as well as some of his other transfer friends felt left out and alone the first few days because the “Welcome Back” events were meant for freshmen and native students who already had established friend groups.

Crabtree, Cherney, and Williams all agreed that there was no easy way to meet people who wanted to make friends.

“Transfer students should have more opportunities to meet other transfer students because we are all looking for friends,” Cherney said. “We all want to establish some kind of friendship. The friendships we have made here have motivated us to stay here.”

College counselor, Sevan Paris is one of the creators of the new Peer Mentor Program for Transfer Students that is designed to help ease this transition.

“Colleges and Universities are really having to change some of their old fashioned programs in order to create a better smoother transition for the increased amount of transfer students,” Paris said. “Here at UTC, we are trying to improve the transfer experience every year and especially this upcoming semester with our new Peer Mentor program geared towards transfer students. Hopefully, we can make the transfer process a little smoother and more positive for all incoming students.”