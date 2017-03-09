Women’s Center to give out new award to exceptional campus women

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

The Women’s Center is giving out a new award called the I WILL award this spring to deserving women on UTC’s campus.

The Inspiring Women in Lifelong Leadership Award gives recognition to students who identify as women and belong to the UTC community. The award was made for students who show exemplary leadership skills by incorporating social justice and gender equity in all they do. They share the responsibility to encourage those around them to create positive change on campus.

Haley Wilson is the leadership chair for the Women Investing in Student Empowerment Board. Wilson thinks the “I Will” Award is important because there are students on campus who haven’t been recognized for their accomplishments.

“We think the award is important because recognition is something we think UTC has lacked especially with women,” Wilson said. “We see a lot of the same people getting recognized over and over again and that’s why we wanted to make this award different. We want a very intersectional diverse group of women.”

Wilson said students don’t have to have huge roles like being the president of an organization or club to be chosen for the award.

“It could be something as small as attending events and making small changes to campus,” said Wilson. “That’s why we think it’s important because there are some women who have not been recognized for the amazing things they have done.”

Students could have either nominated themselves or someone else by filling out an application on OrgSync. Then, a group of seven to eight women faculty members helps select the students who will be given the award. Applications were open until March 6.

Twenty to twenty-five women will be selected for the award. Award winners will receive a lapel pin as well as a reception in their honor on April 19. Award winners are encouraged to invite friends and family to the reception to honor them and the amazing things they have done.