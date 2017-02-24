Women’s Golf: Offseason challenges hopes to bring spring success

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

The women’s golf team has been hard at work, on and off the course preparing for the spring season to come.

UTC head coach Colette Murray said that the short offseason the women are finishing up next week has been a productive time of preparation. She said that not only did they spend time on the course, working on their individual short game, but also ample time in study hall, catching up and getting ahead in the classroom.

“We met every week trying to become closer as a team, working on better communication. It gives you that time frame to do the kinds of things you really don’t have the time to do come August.” said coach Murray.

Coach Murray said that the women spent a lot of time in the weight room, doing pool workouts, working on their breathing and their cardio in order to prepare their bodies best for the season ahead. Repetition was a key factor in the season’s preparation process.

This season, Coach Murray said that she is confident about the season to come this spring. “If everyone is healthy, there is no doubt, statistically, this is the strongest team we have ever had, one through six. Every player that we have on the team has the ability to shoot low numbers. Which is exciting” said Murray. “If we stay where we are at right now we won’t have to win conference to go to postseason. That’s the kind of situation that we want to be in. We want to be good enough to not have to rely on that.”

The team has three freshmen players this year: Maddy McDanel (Aliquippa, Pa.), Holly Morgan (Norton, Sheffield, England) and Maria Pineiro (Barcelona, Spain).

Coach Murray said, “I’m excited about my freshman class. They are a great group of girls.”

The ladies don’t have an indoor facility to train in. They have had to brave the cold while they have trained and prepared for the spring season ahead. Although they don’t currently have an indoor facility, Coach Murray said they are in the process of building one which will be done by this summer. This facility will be used for player development purposes.

“If they have spare time between class in the morning we can come and knock something out and then we can take it to the golf course in the afternoon. I am really excited about that. I’ve always had pretty tough players when you think of the weather they have endured.”

Coach Murray thinks that training in the in climate weather prepares the women for anything that may come their way this season. She said that practicing in uncomfortable situations will only make them stronger players mentally and physically. Coach Murray believed that this is one of the ways the women are setting themselves up for success this season.

The women start out on the road in Kiawah Island, North Carolina for the Spring Classic next Sunday, Feb. 26.