Women’s Studies offers sexual assault hotline training

The Women’s Studies Department has received a grant for activist-enhanced sexual assault hotline training.

The workshop will be available for students enrolled in the three sections of Introduction to Women’s Studies. The goal of the grant is to create a better understanding of sexual assault and its devastating effects on the victim.

Marcia Noe, women’s studies director, requested department instructors to consider an activist-centered classroom last semester. Noe thought the idea would help students put what they learn in the classroom into practice in the community. Three teachers in the Women’s Studies department, Spring Kurtz, Trayce Pool and Sheena Monds, collaborated with Noe on the proposal.

“We immediately agreed that rather than invite someone to lecture students on activism, we’d ask someone to help students pursue their own activist experiences,” Gwendolyn Kurtz, a professor of Introduction to Women’s Studies, said.

Together they sought help from long-time local activist Regina McDevitt, who works with Chattanooga’s Partnership for Families, Children and Adults.

“She’ll train our students for anti-sexual violence work that promises to develop students’ understanding of sexual violence and foster students’ engagement in their communities,” Kurtz said.

McDevitt will start training students to be volunteers for the sexual assault hotline on March 25 and April 1. As of now, 60 students have signed up for the training— more than twice the number of students they expected to enroll.

With an academic setting paired with real-life scenarios, the project has hopes of expanding students’ understanding of their power in making a difference when it comes to standing up for what’s right.

“Our aim is to offer students an opportunity to take the ideas and ideals they study in the classroom and ground them in the community,” said Kurtz. “We hope for social justice. We’re after nothing short of better people and better communities.”