WUTC reporter termination incites conflict

By Alina Hunter-Grah & Sarah-Grace Battles, News Editor & Editor-In-Chief —

A WUTC reporter was recently fired after receiving backlash for “violating ethical standards” during a recorded meeting between State Sen. Mike Bell and State Rep. Kevin Brooks and several members of a high school gay-straight alliance.

On March 7, Jacqui Helbert, a reporter with WUTC, an NPR affiliate under UTC’s license, traveled with a group of 20 Cleveland High School Students who were a part of the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance as they went to meet with State Sen. Mike Bell, R-Bradley and parts of Hamilton County, and State Rep. Kevin Brooks, R-Cleveland, in the state capitol.

At this meeting, the students were planning to discuss their concerns with a piece of legislation regarded as the “Bathroom Bill” or SB 771/HB888, which would require students to use the bathroom listed on their birth certificates. Helbert was invited to join the students as they attended this meeting.

Helbert had had interest in reporting on this legislation, but wanted to approach it from the point of view of someone affected by the bill. When she was contacted by the Gay-Straight Alliance, Helbert felt as though this was a good chance to do the reporting she had wanted to do and agreed to go.

Over the course of the day, Helbert recorded two separate meetings between the students and the different state officials. During the meeting with State Sen. Bell, students gave their opinion accompanied by statistical data regarding transgender issues. State Sen. Bell responded with inflammatory statements about the bill that were published in Helbert’s story.

“I carried [the bill] last year,” State Sen. Bell can be heard saying. “I’m a strong supporter of it. And I think it opens the door to which there will be no end…I’ve had countless discussions with doctors. My office mate is a doctor who thinks it’s all hogwash.”

Helbert reported that the students left the meeting in tears.

After lunch, the students moved to their second meeting with State Rep. Kevin Brooks. A similar discussion ensued, but State Rep. Brooks appeared to be more sympathetic and allowed the meeting to run over by 10 minutes.

“If it does, I probably will not support it,” State Rep. Brooks said during the meeting. “It seems to be a divisive solution, in search of a problem.”

The article was then edited a few times before publication due to the inflammatory nature of the story.

“The bosses were cognisant of covering controversial issues,” Helbert said.

The story aired on the radio on March 9 and March 13 and received high traffic online.

“People were upset when they heard the crying,” Helbert said. “It was the most trafficked news story on the website.”

On March 13, Helbert said she received praise from her higher up, Mike Miller, WUTC’s news director, who also mentioned State. Sen. Mike Bell had called the station earlier. Helbert said she received a text later that evening from Miller that asked if she had clearly identified herself as a reporter during the meeting.

“I had my press pass on along with my bulky gear and 22 inch microphone,” Helbert said. “I shook Bell’s hand and said my name…I stood in the line of sight.”

On March 17, State Sen. Bo Watson, R-Hixson; State Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga; and State Rep. Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain met with University officials about business unrelated to the bathroom bill, reported the Times Free Press. However, several are concerned that more may have taken place during this meeting.

In an email provided to the University Echo, Mike Miller writes, “The situation is no small matter because lawmakers are meeting with UTC officials very soon to talk about funding—UTC gets state funds, of course, and lawmakers like Brooks and his colleagues may be able to cut funding, or might threaten to, if something UTC-related has raised their ire.”

Helbert, after the events transpired, writes in a press release, “After the story aired, I was informed by my supervisors at WUTC that Senator Todd Gardenhire contacted the UTC Chancellor’s office to complain about my coverage of legislators’ conversations with the high school students. According to my supervisors, Gardenhire received a complaint from Brooks, who was concerned about appearing gay-friendly. I was also told that Bell claimed I hid my microphone while I recorded him. According to my supervisors, a delegation of lawmakers visited the UTC Chancellor’s office and made threats to withhold funds from UTC.”

When asked about when WUTC was made aware of the complaints against Helbert, Chuck Cantrell, WUTC’s station manager said, “After the conclusion of a periodic update on various projects and research at UTC in an on-campus meeting March 17, a concern by legislators was expressed to the University’s chief of staff that the reporter did not identify herself at the gathering in Nashville.”

The University Echo reached out to State Sen. Bell, State Rep. Brooks, State Sen. Bo Watson and State Sen. Gardenhire, but none were able to give a comment before the time of publication regarding complaints made to UTC regarding the article published.

On March 21, Helbert received a termination letter from George Heddleston, the senior associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications, that stated the reason for her termination was failure to adhere to ethical standards while reporting.

“The University received a complaint that indicated you may have failed to identify yourself as a journalist on behalf of the WUTC Radio Station when attending an event at the state capitol and capturing audio for purposes of WUTC Reporting. A review of the matter was conducted and it has been concluded that you did not identify yourself properly as a journalist, by your own admission, which is a violation of the NPR ethical standards that all WUTC Radio Station employees are required to uphold. It is of utmost importance that all UTC employees conduct themselves in an honest and respectful manner, upholding all expected ethical standards,” read the termination letter signed by Heddleston.

At this time, the original story about the high school student trip to the state capitol was removed from the WUTC website.

“It should have been a coachable thing, not a fireable offence,” Helbert said.

In a recent statement made by Michael Oreskes, the senior vice president of news and editorial director of NPR, and Mark Memmott, the supervising senior editor for Standards and Practices, the two condemn the University’s actions to terminate Helbert and clarify that the decision for Helbert’s termination was not made within NPR.

“In both cases, we at NPR believe the decisions should have been left to the journalists in charge,” the statement reads. “Taking the decisions about enforcing ethics out of their hands did more to undermine the station’s credibility than the original infraction…This chain of events underscores why it is critical that newsrooms such as that at WUTC not be subject to pressure from the institutions that hold their licenses, the sponsors who give them financial support or the politicians who sometimes don’t like the stories they hear or read.”

Several student organizations are also condemning the actions taken against Helbert.

Student Activists for Equality, a student organization dedicated to addressing inequality in the community, will be conducting a march to protest the actions made against Helbert. The situation became an interest to the organization because leaders felt that it infringed on the freedom of the press and it dealt with transgender issues.

“No matter what you stand on the bathroom bill, this is about freedom of speech,” Lillie Stubsten, the co-chair of SAFE, said. “It’s a pillar of the constitution. It’s about not letting bigoted Tennessee lawmakers dictate the information spread to our citizens.”

The protest will take place on March 29 at 3 p.m. outside of Hunter Hall. A march will move from this location to outside of Cadek Hall where WUTC is located. Here, SAFE will host a rally and have invited Helbert to speak about her experience.

This controversy is also making its way into SGA matters as well.

On March 27, the Society of Professional Journalists helped to co-host an SGA debate ahead of the elections approaching. Blake Kitterman, an SGA senator, asked a question regarding the recent incidents and how an SGA presidential candidate would handle the issue.

“Would you go and stand with the administration behind the firing, or would you stand in support of the reporter who was fired on campus?” Kitterman asked after a brief summary of the events.

To listen to Helbert’s original story, click here.