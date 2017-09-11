Yoga and wine paired at the Georgia Winery

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer —

The Georgia Winery calls all lovers of wine and yoga to take part in “September Wine Yoga” on Sunday Sept. 17.

Attendees will have the opportunity to relax and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul while overlooking the Chattanooga Valley.

Sara Mingus, co-owner of Southern Soul Yoga, will be instructing the event for her third time. “The Georgia Winery has a really beautiful setting. We’ve done the class outside by the vineyards as well as inside with all the doors open so it feels like you’re outside,” said Mingus.

After the one hour yoga session, guests can continue the relaxing afternoon by tasting the various wines the Winery has to offer. Attendees can socialize over a glass of wine with family, friends or newfound acquaintances as the fall season begins to show.

This event is open to all from beginners to advanced students. “It’s a very mixed crowd. I have people come who have never done yoga, but then I’ll also get people who are my regular students who do yoga all the time,” said Mingus.

This event is a great alternative to the gym that gives beginners a more relaxing setting if they are just getting started.

Mingus says that her favorite part about September Wine Yoga is without a doubt teaching the yoga classes. “I love bringing yoga especially to people who are intimidated and are afraid and making them realize it is not scary. Everyone can do yoga,” said Mingus.

Yoga and wine is an amazing combination not only for the social benefits but for the enjoyment of the wine as well. “Yoga heightens your senses to everything, so you actually can taste the flavors in the wine better after practicing yoga,” said Mingus.

One hour of yoga and a glass of wine is provided with your ticket, but attendees are asked to bring their own mats and water if needed. Attendees will also have an opportunity to win free tickets to the Southern Bed Yoga Festival scheduled for Saturday Sept. 30.

Tickets are $15 per adult that includes one hour of yoga and a glass of wine. You must be 21 years old to attend this event. For more information, please visit http://www.georgiawines.com/Visit/September-Wine-Yoga.