Along the highway heading towards Manchester, TN, drivers can spot signs reading in big bold letters: “Bonnaroo Cancelled. Do Not Come To Site,” and for many, the news is heartbreaking.
For years, Bonnaroo has been a massive music festival with thousands of people in attendance and some of the highest names in the music industry. The 2021 lineup included guests from The Grand Ole Opry, the Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator, and Lizzo.
But you won’t be able to see any of these names this year because for the second year in a row, Bonnaroo has been cancelled.
With the massive onslaught of rain that appeared in Tennessee last week, Manchester, where Bonnaroo was originally scheduled to take place, saw torrential flooding.
The announcement came on August 31, two days before the start of the festival.
Tiffany Haggard, a senior at UTC, purchased her ticket in 2019 and has been waiting ever since.
“We stood in front of the computer for an hour trying to get our tickets in 2019,” Haggard said. “Then Roo was cancelled because of Covid last year… and now flooding this year. It honestly sucks.”
However, Haggard noted that she’s not too disappointed in the decision to cancel Bonnaroo because she believes that it’s for the best.
“I saw some of the pictures of the fields where the festival was supposed to take place,” said Haggard. “I think they did the right thing, even though I was looking forward to it.”
Despite her long years of waiting, Haggard still plans to go back to Bonnaroo next time.
Similarly, junior Communications major, Stephen Thomas, has the same outlook.
“I feel a little disappointed about not being able to go, but I understand why they had to cancel,” said Thomas.
He took the close proximity of the music festival as an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. He had never been to a music festival before and was looking forward to Bonnaroo.
“Bonnaroo has always looked like so much fun and I was excited to see some of the headliners,” said Thomas.
Even though this year was cancelled, Thomas noted that he planned to attend more music festivals and concerts in the future.
Everyone's tickets to Bonnaroo will be fully refunded. Additionally, there are several businesses who are trying to compensate for the loss of business.
The Tap House in Chattanooga, for example, is having a Bonnaroo Party this weekend with discounted drinks for ticket holders, according to their Facebook page.
Similarly, the Short Mountain Distilleryin Woodbury threw together a small music festival called “Bonnaroo Refugees- The Detour” where travellers could come together to camp in a safer environment while still getting the feel of Bonnaroo’s atmosphere.
