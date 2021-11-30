Nov. 20, 2021 marked the launch of Strike Magazine Chattanooga’s second-ever issue. The theme this time around? “Chroma.”
Strike Chattanooga is one of 11 student-led publications at universities across the country that seek to marry a range of artistic disciplines in one cohesive package. The product is a zine that presents culture, fashion and art through the eyes of college creatives. Each issue uses a unique central theme to unify the discrete photos, passages, and graphics that litter the pages.
The culmination of a semester’s worth of work from over 50 students at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, this sophomore effort from Strike’s local chapter explores the complicated and varied relationships that artists, and people in general, share with color. Issue 02’s 72 pages lead readers through five color-themed chapters including Orange, Red, Black & White, Green and Blue. The whole thing can be viewed digitally, but there is also a limited collection of print versions available which bring some physicality to the table.
Externals Director and Strike Chatt Co-Founder Carianna Hunter said that this second outing allowed the team to find confidence and refinement following Issue 01’s production, which was a daunting task at the time.
“I think [Issue 01] helped us figure out how much work it took to do something like this,” Hunter said. “Coming to this issue, it was more about refining our technique and doing whatever we’re doing. I think it was more about being sure in our decisions.”
Hunter said that the Chroma theme was born out of a desire to explore the concept of perception through color. Context, background and personality naturally come together to give individual people a perspective on the world that is unique to them. Issue 02 leverages this diversity of perspective in the way it depicts and talks about color. The associations and connotations that different people attach to the color green, for example, could vary wildly depending on their backgrounds. One person might think of nature while another might just see money. This is exactly what Art Director Molly Bowman realized as she worked on the “Green'' section of Issue 02.
“With each color, it means something different to each person,” Bowman said. “But with green, for me it’s about the balance of how nature overrules an urban area and what nature means in general. I don’t know, I feel most attached to green.”
Bowman was also on the layout team for this issue, which meant she had to gather, organize and implement the raw materials that made up the magazine’s content using InDesign. Alongside other project leads, she spent the weeks leading up to launch refining the design of the final product.
To celebrate the release of Issue 02 on Nov. 20, the entire Strike staff were invited to the Moxy Hotel’s outdoor event space for the launch party. Each member received a free physical copy of the new issue, and as part of Strike’s partnership with Moxy, the hotel bar even served a custom cocktail called “Chroma.” As the night wore on, the space was eventually populated by all the same faces that dotted the pages of the magazine.
While Strike Chatt are set to start work on Issue 03 in the spring, Hunter said they are going to give themselves time for rest and celebration before they worry about any of that.
