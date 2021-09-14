Culture Coffee Co. Offers Comfort and Coffee to UTC Students

Less than a month ago, Amber Forgani opened Culture Coffee Co., a local family-run coffee shop, just around the corner from UTC’S West Campus housing.
Insightfully, Forgani has already begun to advertise to her student customers. They receive 10% of their purchase with their student ID, and she has already hosted Culture Coffee’s first giveaway via Instagram.
“I am younger, so I am totally open to working with students and doing what they want to do here,” Forgani said.
Her coffee shop is open to anyone trying to sell their artwork as well as performing musicians who want to get their music out.
Paintings are organized across the wall with a small ‘for sale’ sign. Every table has its own power outlet, as well as the other seating options.
The shop has dark wooden high-top tables, bright-colored reading nooks, and Moroccan-themed bathrooms. This unique character is something franchised coffee shops usually lack.
“We are not Starbucks,” said Forgani, as ‘Culture Coffee CO,’ illuminated on the LED sign behind her. “We do not have frappes. Our coffee tastes better and we are a more relaxed environment.”
In regards to the Starbucks on campus she said it was convenient but lacked the “homey-comfy feeling.”
Gabrielle Henry, a junior at UTC appreciated the interior design of the coffee shop.
“I just think it’s the cutest little place, have you seen the bathroom?” she said.
Culture Coffee Co. has been a dream from Amber Forgani and her father who runs it with her. Through this establishment, Forgani is trying to create a sense of inclusivity.
“The premise behind Culture Coffee is to bring all cultures in one place where they can come together and drink coffee together,” Forgani said.
You can visit Culture Coffee Co. at 610 Georgia Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.