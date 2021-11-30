From returning to in person events, masks and precautions in place, to football season and tailgating like 2019, this past semester at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was one that required work, preparation, and patience in order to replicate as much of a “normal” year as possible.
Coming out of a long summer—our first one after an entire year of the pandemic—students, faculty, and family members were apprehensive of what the upcoming fall semester at UTC would look like. “Will we have to wear masks?” “I wonder if seats in classrooms will be spread six feet apart?” “Do you think the vaccine will be required to go back to school?” These are just a few examples of what went through our community’s minds as the fall quickly approached.
Amongst all the adversity, such as dealing with ongoing COVID-19 cases and finding solutions to keep campus as safe as possible, one thing remained true for all: we remained adaptable. Without the members of our university and student body being adaptable to the changes that rose every day, we wouldn’t have experienced such a successful past semester.
Although some may disagree, I would say that considering the circumstances, UTC put forth effort to keep spirits alive and students involved on campus. So, let’s revisit a few highlights from the semester that many Mocs thoroughly enjoyed.
Welcome Week: This weeklong celebration was a student favorite; it was nice to be welcomed back to campus with fun events across campus. There were bouncy houses, raffle contests, and even goat yoga for everyone to try! Overall, welcome week was a pleasant surprise since these celebrations were not fully in person last year.
Homecoming: Homecoming created so much fun at UTC, and the experience of getting to go to the game, tailgate, and to just participate in the week was a great way for us students to get involved on campus. Especially for the freshman class, homecoming provided a way for everyone to celebrate and simply learn more about our university. Even Ruben Studdard made an appearance!
First Generation Week: Sponsored by the Student Success Programs, our third annual first-generation week instilled attitudes of encouragement and positivity around campus. It was heartwarming to see so many groups of people come together for such a great accomplishment—being a first generation student at UTC.
In Person Classes: By far, the option of more in person classes was a great result of this past semester. Countless students learn better by actively participating in a face-to-face learning environment, so the increase in in person classes was heavily appreciated. There are plenty of students who prefer online classes but receiving a wide variety of in person course options was a breath of fresh air after last year.
Out of all that occurred in Chattanooga this year, it is safe to say that each member of our community contributed to such a prosperous fall semester. Despite the trials that come with being a collegiate student, teaching during hard times, or coming to work each day, the university would not be able to thrive without all of us working together. To the administrators, faculty, professors, and everyone in between, on behalf of the student body we cherish you and the consistent work you pour into our school.
This fall semester had many highs and lows, and I think we say our farewells and look forward to the new chapter—spring 2022— with eagerness and gratitude.
