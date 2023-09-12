At home amid competitive slander, bouncing ping pong balls and sliding pool cues, UTC’s Gaming Club sessions immerse students in countless new worlds.
Like-minded gamers often join one another in the first floor of the University Center to partake in competitive matches or friendly play between classes. For more serious gamers, the UTC Gaming Club extends a hand to esports competitions in local tournaments or offers a sense of camaraderie for those wanting to hangout in the game room.
Junior Alison Pettett, in her pink crop top and white skirt, is in her first year as co-president of the gaming club. It was established before her time at UTC, and now she wants to further promote the club and help women feel welcome, especially considering the discrimination females within the gaming community.
Scholars and journalists widely recognize the unprecedented levels of sexism and discrimination within gaming. A 2021 survey conducted by Reach3 Insights found that out of 900 sampled female gamers, 77% experienced gender-specific harassment and 59% masked themselves with non-gendered or male identities to avoid conflict.
Even on campus, the stereotype does not always escape her.
“[Dealing with this stereotype] gets frustrating but I just have to walk away — just blow it off because it happens.” Pettett said. “People don’t talk about it enough but female gamers are just as good as male gamers. We are just as good as everyone else.”
Senior Myrik Dunham joined the club her sophomore year. She initially felt very intimidated and underestimated because there were many men there. Once she befriended a couple of female gamers that year, she started to feel more welcome then realized that this club, in general, is a judge free zone.
Dunham describes the gaming scene as a “mixed type of feeling.”
“You feel good knowing there’s females in the gaming industry, but also, it kind of sucks when you’ve got males really underestimating you, especially with what we’re trying to bring all the females together,” she said.
In her last year at UTC, Dunham holds the position of events officer and esports captain of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. She feels grateful to Petrett for trusting her.
“Gaming wise, I hope that all females realize that it’s okay to be here, you’re not going to be judged here, and if you are, just tell us; we’ll do something about it,” Dunham said. “Overall, I want to give out the message that it’s okay to be in whatever club you want to be in no matter who you are or what you identify as — I want you to feel safe and feel more welcomed.”
Dunham added that she feels “there's not many female gamers, and – if there are– they don't want themselves to be known because they are afraid of being stereotyped.”
Female gamers make up 46 percent of the gaming audience in the U.S., according to Statista. In another global Statista study, 80 percent of Twitch users — a video gaming streaming platform — were male as opposed to the 19.98 percent being female.
At UTC, there are about 30 to 40 males and around 10 females that consistently attend gaming events. Pettett acknowledged that it is a male dominated scene; however, she encourages women to join and lets them know it is a welcoming environment.
Despite a disproportionate number of female members, three of the five club officers are female.
Junior Scott Harwood is also co-president of the club followed by officer of esports, Chase Daffron, and social media marketing officer, Katie Rockhill.
More generally, Pettett said that the energy in the game room is wholesome and welcoming. They often hype each other up when someone makes a good play or offer words of encouragement.
Freshman Maddox Holtz said he joined the gaming club to get more practice. He has been playing in tournaments since middle school, and now uses this time to play leisurely.
“You can meet a lot of new people through the tournament scene,” Holtz said. “There’s a tournament four, five minutes from here every Sunday, so this serves as good practice for that, and you see people that care about the game too.”
The club hosts around 200 members on Discord — an app used to communicate in the gaming community — which includes people outside of UTC and around that same number of registered users on MocsSync.
Captain tryouts opened in the summer, and those selected now run games like Rocket League, Valorant, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Super Smash and others. The club holds tryouts where selection is based on ability to play characters, ranks, how well one works with others and how players take criticism.
Pettett said the esports center is always full.
Moreover, esports are played in GG League platforms where colleges will play against each other for titles and prizes. For local tournaments, they partner with local colleges, such as Dalton State University, Kennesaw University, and recently Pettett has been working with University of Tennessee at Knoxville to build friendly competition with them.
There are various games for people to join through the UTC Gaming Club, and the competitive nature always makes for community building in the group.
“The UTC Gaming Club, we are completely judge free and anybody is more than welcome to join,” Dunham said. “No matter who you are or how you identify, [it] doesn't matter — you are more than welcome to join.”
