As the holiday season begins and the end of the semester nears, many members of the UTC community may wonder how they can help others. One opportunity on campus is giving a donation to Scrappy’s Cupboard.
Scrappy’s Cupboard is a resource created by the Office for Student Outreach and Support. According to Sarah Beth Smith, a coordinator and case manager for the office, Scrappy’s Cupboard is all about providing support for those who need it.
“Scrappy’s Cupboard is a resource for students or faculty or staff, anyone here on campus who may need a little bit of extra help,” Smith said. “We have food resources, clothing, feminine products, household supplies, really just anything for someone to come who may need support.”
It is completely confidential to get items from Scrappy’s Cupboard, so anyone looking for supplies does not have to worry about their privacy being violated.
Throughout the year, Scrappy’s Cupboard always accepts donations from anyone who would like to give them. These donations can be dropped off in bins at the Office of Student Outreach and Support in the University Center. Along with picking up items, donations are anonymous as well.
Recently, donation drives have been held by many different organizations to help provide some extra support to the office.
“Currently we have the Masters’ of Public Health that is putting one on, Aramark has put one on with the POD food drive, there is an RA social that is being put on right now, and then the library is putting one on right now,” Smith said.
Beyond raising awareness and providing more visible ways to donate, these donation drives can also support Scrappy’s Cupboard by encouraging donations for items that are more needed than others.
“The library food drive, for example, wanted to hit more items that we might need more specifically,” Smith said. “We’re running low on baby supplies; we have formula and diapers in there. So for that food drive specifically they are highlighting some of those items.”
If students want to donate items that are most needed, they are always welcome to call the office and ask. However, no donations will ever be turned away based on the amount of need. Even if students miss a donation drive, they are always welcome to donate directly to Scrappy’s Cupboard.
Whether it is a way to show kindness to strangers, to end the semester by giving back, or just to give extra Mocs Bucks to a worthy cause, students should consider donating to Scrappy’s Cupboard. You never know how much a donation may help someone else on campus that you may never even meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.