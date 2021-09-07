Football, Food, and Fun Galore at Season Opener

The first home game after last year’s season opt-out took place Thursday, Sept. 2 where the annual campus tradition of Mocs Flock Finley returned as well as the tailgate.
This year both freshmen and sophomores were able to run across the field to initiate the new season. The Mocs Flock was one example of how university officials tried to compensate for the unique circumstances that the class of 2024 faced in a virtual freshman year.
Even though the Mocs eventually fell to Austin Peay 30-20, there was still plenty of excitement about both the game and the tailgate beforehand.
Sophomore Breanna Evans was excited to be at the first game of the season where 1,900 students were present.
“Not having a normal one last year as a freshman wasn’t cool, and I’m getting to come and see new people that I haven’t seen face-to-face,” said Evans.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks were strongly encouraged in all university information sent out about the tailgate and football game.
Freshman Lucie Finley said that she was a little concerned about COVID-19 exposure but added “if we’re wearing our masks we should be good.”
Both the parking lot outside of Finley and the First Horizon Pavilion were full of free food and activities for students to enjoy before kickoff.
Freshman Olivia Parker said that her favorite part of tailgating was being able to talk to people, hanging out and having a good time.
Perhaps it was a newfound appreciation for events that caused students to be so excited about getting to meet their friends at a football game once again.
“I always like to get involved with school events, and cheering on and being there for our school teams is important to me,” said Parker.
This same love of involvement was echoed by Freshman Gracie Overbay, who knew of the Mocs Flock tradition.
“As a freshman, I wanted to do this activity that all the other freshmen were doing, and I didn’t want to regret not doing it,” Overbay said.
Even a loss could not stop the excitement surrounding a return to a somewhat normal football season. The spirit of the student section reflected the love that UTC students have for both supporting their student athletes and getting involved on campus.
The Mocs will return to play at Finley Stadium on Oct. 2, where they will go up against Western Carolina University.
