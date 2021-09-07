The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga provides many enriching resources for its faculty, staff, and students. Specifically, UTC has an impressive range of Student Services at our disposal, and we should definitely take advantage of them.
If you often find yourself running late to class in need of extra speed, or if you’re already dreading the long, winter walks to EMCS, the Mocs Express is definitely your best friend.
You’re in luck: it runs each weekday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and to board, all you have to do is show your Mocs ID and wear a mask. If you take a ride on the dependable and efficient campus shuttle, you’ll be at your destination within five to ten minutes, all from the comfortability of your own seat.
For those whose classes stretch across campus, or who don’t have a car at school, the Mocs Express is an easy solution to accommodate various transportation needs in Chattanooga.
With the current state of the world, it’s very easy to feel overwhelmed and discouraged. Being a college student comes with its challenges, and no one should feel isolated in their struggles.
In order to combat stresses that life brings, the UTC Counseling Center is a great way to receive expert advice on how to reach your fullest potential. This student service offers individual meetings for anyone who sets up an appointment, free of charge.
There are plenty of eager counselors that are ready to talk, and there is even a nurse practitioner on staff. Utilizing free counseling in college is not only an excellent way to improve your mental health, but it costs nothing. So, if you’re going through something that seems bigger than yourself, or you’re wanting extra emotional support, seek out the Counseling Center and invest in the healthiest version of yourself that you deserve.
In addition to its sleek and modern design, the large quantities of technology that our library offers for students to rent is extremely useful.
Whether it be a green screen and video camera for a class project, or microphones and headsets to start your own podcast, the library supplies all the materials you could possibly need.
The process is simple: you reserve the items on the UTC library website, select how long you will use the materials, and then return them once you are done. Rather than using your own money on expensive equipment, check the library’s collection first and you may be pleasantly surprised.
College is a time full of transition and growth. In light of that, Student Services are tools to make our lives easier and enrich our UTC experience. So, before you buy that GoPro, get an Uber only to walk three blocks, or pay pricey counseling fees, consider the resources our school may be able to give to you.
