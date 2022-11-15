The Pop-Up Project is Chattanooga’s spot for creatives looking to showcase their talents. According to their website, “We seek platforms that display their work beyond the limits of place in an effort to bring new recognition to Chattanooga's creative community.”
That is exactly what the project has done with their latest show titled “If These Walls Could Talk” (ITWCT), which is an immersive piece performed at Coosa Mill. Throughout each performance, which is sure to be different from the last, dancers and performers make their way through every part of the mill, bringing life to a place that was otherwise left lifeless.
“Each room, hallway, staircase, and corner delivers a unique experience for visitors to explore as they wish as a story drawn from the history of the mill reveals itself over the course of the evening,” the event page says.
Additionally, the venue is so unique, event organizers advise wearing sensible shoes and attire as the mill was once operational and the building still bears the marks and materials left by those who once worked there.
Jarrett Curtis, a Pop-Up Project dancer for just over a year, is a performer in ITWCT. For Curtis, working on the production was a testament to the bonds of the community of performers he worked with.
“When dozens of people are invested in a project, there can be moments when the artistic vision becomes scattered, ideas can conflict, and enthusiasm wanes,” he said. The production is stronger because of the challenges the performers faced throughout. “In many ways I think we are telling two stories: the history of the mill as well as our own stories as a company.”
Rehearsals for ITWCT started in July, Curtis said. “Our directors, Jules Downum and Mattie Waters, have been working on this project for much longer.”
ITWCT uses many styles of movement and production artistry to tell the story of Coosa Mill and the people who worked there, Curtis said. “Imagine the stillness of this mill, sitting dormant for the better part of a century, suddenly being cracked open and reanimated by the work we are doing with Pop Up,” he said. “It’s very poetic. We are bringing life back to this place, hopefully for the benefit of the community.”
Curtis offered some words of encouragement to his fellow members of the creative and dance community in Chattanooga: “Working and performing as a professional dancer is not something I ever imagined for myself, but now it feels integral to my being and the way I express myself as an artist,” he said. “Life is satisfying and unexpected if you let it be and I am capable of more than I often realize: that is what this show means to me.”
Despite the challenges of rehearsing and bringing life to the mill while maintaining the vision of the directors, Curtis said what he loves about being part of the Pop-Up Project “is the shared sense that our work as a company is powerful and unique and more valuable because we make it together.”
Matty Dangerfield has been dancing with the Pop-Up Project for about three years, and shared a similar sentiment of the sense of community they have found within the group. “Witnessing the joint work of our amazing community of local artists makes surrendering to the process easy,” they said.
Dangerfield also expressed what they hope the audience will gather after experiencing ITWCT. “For me, this show gives voice to the power that camaraderie and community have over strife; and I hope the audience feels inspired to find their own ways to continue making our communities loving, supportive, and magical,” they said.
Sarah Savannah, a student at UTC, has danced for her entire life, but has been with the Pop-Up Project for three years. She described ITWCT as “a beautiful immersive performance experience where the story of occupational hardship and togetherness is translated from the past to our lives now.”
“In the show there’s a moment where we all run onto set hugging each other and dancing before our dreaded ‘work’ begins,” she said. “I think this is one of the many moments where you can see yourself in the piece.”
Savannah even had a chance to choreograph a part of the show, a challenge she said she was glad to have been faced with. “It went through many changes throughout the creative process between myself and the creative directors,” she said. “Eventually, with the help of the creative directors, I was able to find a path for the piece that worked for me and my vision.”
Stamina was of major importance throughout rehearsing and preparing for the show, Savannah said. “It seems obvious that you would need physical stamina in order to perform under the conditions of the show, but I think my biggest takeaway is mental stamina,” she said. “If my body is underperforming, whether because of medical reasons or it just is, I have found that it’s easier for me to pull from my soul to continue dancing and performing my best.”
Savannah hopes that each audience member who sees the show will leave with an impact. “It’s all about perspective–maybe someone will walk away thinking something isn’t for them and that’s totally valid,” she said. “As long as there was an impact from performer to audience, I think that’s beautiful and worth it as is.”
There will be one more weekend of the performances this weekend, Nov. 18, 19, and 20. Additionally, there are several options for performances to attend; some are during the day while those at night are reserved for those 21 and older.
Find tickets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.