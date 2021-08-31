For Chattanooga’s own singer/songwriter, Ben Van Winkle, music is life and life just got so much sweeter.
This multi-talented musician just released his first debut album alongside the Figment Chamber Ensemble on August 28th in a concert at the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga.
The album, “Saunter On” is Van Winkle’s first album and features compositions from the mind of Van Winkle backed up by the 20 person ensemble, all of them professional locals. “The Figment” was another project from the mind of Van Winkle as well, but he hopes that it will become something entirely independent.
“I used to do a lot of composing through looping until I had an opportunity to play with an ensemble,” said Van Winkle.
According to him, everything changed after that and the Figment was born. As far as the concert goes, Van Winkle says that it’s been a long time coming.
“It’s so exciting to see everything come together,” said Van Winkle, “There are a ton of moving parts.”
The concert itself consisted of music from Ben and the Figment Chamber Ensemble as well as individual music played by Van Winkle on his cello. Additionally, there were tons of visual arts and projections as well.
“This is like any show you will see in Chattanooga,” said Van Winkle, “We have dancers, props, sets, projections, and so much more.”
In addition to the music, Van Winkle is also performed with the Pop Up Project acclaimed dancers.
“A lot of times, I get to step back and let the music speak and this time, I get to let the visual art take center stage and put movement to the music,” said Van Winkle.
Being a unique artist isn’t something that Ben is new to, however. His music ranges from pop to rock to classical. While his expertise is with the cello, Van Winkle is a prodigy of composing unique music.
“What makes my music so special is that it has no genre. It’s pop and classical and so much more. Yet it still has a traditional approach to creating music,” said Van Winkle. “Everything came up from mockups I’ve created in my head. Beatbox becomes drums, a whistle becomes flute, a hum becomes strings.”
What makes this album debut all the sweeter is the fact that it’s 18 months in the making. Originally, the concert was scheduled for May 8th, 2020 but was postponed because of Covid. Now, with the album debut and concert lingering, everything coming together is like a sigh of relief.
