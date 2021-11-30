Market South is a locally owned restaurant with multiple dining concepts inside, but one of its newest additions has brought in local aspiring chefs.
The R&D Test Kitchen aims to give chefs a chance to experiment at a restaurant level of service without having to take as much of a risk by investing into a space to do so.
Melody Arnold is the personality behind “Eat Ghosts,” the name of her culinary concept. She is serving her menu at Market South’s R&D Test Kitchen weekly because she felt like she had to do it in a more accessible way.
The Eat Ghosts menu is full of unique dishes with combinations that Arnold developed herself. They encompass a blend of multiple different inspirations ranging from Vietnamese-style street fries to smothered taquitos.
Her favorite is the pork taquitos, which she curated in a way that catered to the Market South crowd better.
Considering guests are enjoying the Eat Ghosts menu in the taproom, she spends time making sure each dish can be easily enjoyed in the casual environment.
The R&D Test Kitchen has easy access on the tap room patio at Market South and allows Arnold to cook her own dishes and serve them face-to-face to customers.
Additionally, the menu varies weekly, too. Arnold said she can change it depending on what she has or what she is feeling that week.
“It’s been a great opportunity for me,” she said. “It’s been really low risk for me to do this instead of going out and starting my own thing and putting all of my money into it and it not doing well.”
In mid-October, the R&D Test Kitchen re-opened after a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Being the first person to serve out of the test kitchen after the effects of pandemic, Arnold said she was nervous of the outcome.
“It was really scary in the beginning and then when everyone liked it, it was like ‘Oh, I don’t know why that was so scary,’” she said.
Initially, Eat Ghosts was served only on Tuesdays, but after a successful turnout, the menu was extended to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings.
Dining out at Market South on either of those days serves as a good place to try something new while also helping new chefs, like Arnold, find new concepts.
