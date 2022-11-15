Forget final exam stress– UTC sophomore Abigail Grubbs handles her personal and academic life despite living with one of the most painful rare conditions.
Doctors diagnosed Grubbs with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) after she sprained her ankle in 2015. Since then, she cannot remember a life without routine physical therapy, doctors appointments, various medications and severe pain.
“It’s kind of like if someone puts gasoline on you and sets you on fire,” Grubbs said. “But you’re not technically on fire and nothing can touch you.”
According to Grubbs, the CRPS started in her right foot but has spread throughout her leg over time, making it hard for her to walk. She thinks of CRPS as a demon and compares it to an eternal fire she can’t control.
“I would say my leg has a mind of its own,” Grubbs said. “It has a brain and I can’t control it. One minute it will be purple, one minute it will be red. One minute it will be hot, one minute it will be freezing cold, but it doesn’t move.”
Nicknamed the suicide disease, many people with CRPS have reported having suicidal thoughts due to the unbearable pain they experience and Grubbs said CRPS taught her resilience.
“Life is not as hard as you think it is for normal people,” Grubbs said. “...it’s called the suicide disease because you want to kill yourself every second of every day, but you can’t do that because you can’t let it win.”
Last Monday, Nov. 7, was “Color the World Orange Day” for CRPS Awareness, which falls on the first Monday of November every year and starts off CRPS Awareness month. According to Grubbs, orange represents CRPS because of the internal scorching pain patients describe.
“People would say your pain is so bad that regular people would go to the ER for it,” Grubbs said. “But when you’ve gotten so used to it, we try to hide our feelings because we still have to live our normal lives.”
CRPS is considered one of the most painful diseases known to mankind. It affects around 200,000 people in the United States every year and while some medications can help, CRPS is an incurable lifelong illness. Patients often go through lots of physical and/or occupational therapy and get various steroid injections to try to ease the pain.
“I have to do P.T. while also going to classes and doing homework, studying, having some free time, and going to sleep,” Grubbs said.
While majoring full-time in exercise science at UTC and managing her medical problems, it is hard for her to push through the pain during classes, Grubbs said on the brink of tears.
“I’m living off distractions,” Grubbs said. “You have to schedule yourself to do things because you don’t have enough energy like everyone else.”
According to Grubbs, she doesn’t let CRPS keep her from having fun. She enjoys hiking, rock climbing and spending time with friends, but her service dog, Gabi, is her ultimate motivator.
Grubbs participates in a CRPS support network that connects her with other CRPS patients across the nation. They share various treatment methods, discussing what works and what doesn’t–as well as comforting one another.
Often people with CRPS are uncomfortable with telling others how much pain they’re in due to the fear of being treated differently.
“People may think we’re lazy...but we’re just in a lot of pain,” Grubbs said. “We are normal people, but we’re stronger than the normal, average person.”
Inspired by other CRPS stories and her own, Grubbs wants to become an Occupational Therapist and then go on to become a spinal cord stimulator representative to help others with CRPS.
Grubbs will be getting a spinal cord stimulator in December, which is supposed to ease around 60% of the pain.
“I would be able to tell patients personal perspectives on how the stimulator is, how my pain is, and how it helped me,” Grubbs said. “I want to be remembered, not just as a person in pain with a disability, by being kind and brave and being there for people when they need it.”
