The big moment had finally arrived, and the UTC campus was alive with excitement on September 9, as we all gathered for the eagerly anticipated start of the college football season with our first home game. However, a bit of a downer hit us as the cherished annual tradition, Mocs Flock Finley, was canceled due to a rainy day.
Mocs Flock Finley is an age-old tradition here at UTC. Hosted by Student Success Programs and the Chancellor’s Office, the event usually happens just before our first home football game and gives freshmen (and sophomores) the incredible opportunity to step onto the legendary field at Finley Stadium.
Despite the gloomy day, Mocs fans of all ages were given special access to the stadium even before the game's kickoff. Volunteers at the event passed out plenty of UTC-themed freebies, like T-shirts, cups, and other cool gear, to help students feel at home, no matter where they are in their academic journey. The event is more than just setting foot on that iconic turf; it’s like a heartfelt initiation into the UTC family.
The excitement didn't disappear; it just took a different form. While the stadium was filled with echoes of what could have been, the music still played, creating an atmosphere full of emotion and energy. The sensory journey continued with the tantalizing aroma of popcorn and corn dogs, the thunderous cheers from the spirited student section and cheerleaders, and the nail-biting coin toss and fumbles.
As the night wore on and the game got underway, the stakes soared to unprecedented heights. By the graces of college football, our Mocs triumphed with a 27-20 victory! What a great way to end our first home game! No news yet about if, or when, Mocs Flock Finley will be rescheduled.
