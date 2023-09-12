Specializing in crafting weighted items, Chattanooga locals Donna Chambers and her daughter Sarah Messimer operate and own SensaCalm– a business inspired by the needs of people on the autistic spectrum.
At age two, Messimer’s son David was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Unable to sleep, his occupational therapist recommended trying a weighted blanket.
After struggling to find a blanket that would work for David, Chambers decided to make one herself with the help of some friends from her church. Chambers was able to give David a weighted blanket that would not only bring him comfort, but suit his own interests.
From the success of David’s weighted blanket, SensaCalm was born. Founded in 2008, SensaCalm makes weighted blankets to help ease overwhelmed nerves and works to provide “a sense of calm.”
“The weight of the item on your body releases serotonin, which helps calm you down, and then the serotonin being released after a while helps the melatonin,” Messimer said. “That helps you go to sleep and get calm.”
Chambers and Messimer recognized how beneficial it was to have a blanket custom made for David and knew there must be others who could also benefit from one.
“For a lot of years we did really well and made a lot of money,” Chambers said. “...we met so many people in the autism community and people would call us and cry because their kid slept all night.”
Shaking up the business, Chambers and Messimer began creating weighted stuffed animals, adding more for customers to choose from while giving recipients a sense of calm they can always carry around.
“People were wanting to take them into the doctor’s office and school so we started making smaller wraps and scarves and the animals, they are super popular,” Messimer said. “It’s an easier way to carry around that weight with you.”
Eventually, weighted blankets became more popular and mass produced, making it difficult for family businesses like SensaCalm to stay afloat.
“I always thought when they started making our product in China that we would go out of business,” Chambers said. “I’m actually surprised that we’re able to just keep going.”
Being washable and customizable, SensaCalm’s weighted products stand out. Made by remote contract workers, customers place an order describing what product, weight, size and design they want. Messimer, managing the business side of SensaCalm, sends employees orders for them to create, which SensaCalm delivers.
As much as they enjoy making their products, they love interacting with their customers and showcasing what they have to offer.
Chambers and Messimer try to exhibit SensaCalm as much as they can, participating in events such as the Chattanooga Autism Celebration and the Chattanooga Autism Conference.
Throughout the year, the Chattanooga Autism Center hosts many events to bring awareness to autism, allowing companies like SensaCalm to promote themselves and celebrate neurodivergent individuals.
Attending the 13th annual Chattanooga Autism Conference on Friday, SensaCalm was one of over 70 exhibitors highlighting their services and connecting with the community.
“We try to get to know people,” Chambers said. “...the good thing about being smaller too is that you can give more attention and it’s not as much of a machine.”
Seventeen years after the blanket that started it all, David Messimer still uses his mom and grandmother’s weighted blankets, exemplifying their use for people of all ages and continuing to be SensaCalm’s inspiration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.