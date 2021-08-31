As a young business owner who juggles being a full time student, managing a brand, and posting regularly on social media, Maggie Makris has her hands full of stickers and success.
What once started as a quarantine hobby and pastime for this University of Tennessee at Chattanooga student, has now evolved into a growing small business: “Good Company by Maggie.” Her shop includes custom made stickers, keychains, stationary, and handmade macramé rainbows.
Makris is a junior who her small business journey in the summer of 2020—in the heat of the pandemic—after receiving an iPad for her birthday. She said she intended to use it for just note-taking and school purposes, but discovered she could easily make designs for stickers and keychains with it.
Once she gathered all of her ideas and first drafts together, Makris’s first step of starting her business began with creating an Instagram page to sell her merchandise. Through this platform she started selling her work and posting images for everyone to see.
“I didn’t expect my art to go anywhere, but I wanted it to,” Makris said.
As the months went on and her presence on social media grew, she gained such an attraction that she created her own Etsy shop. Indeed she does still advertise on her Instagram, but her Etsy shop is where all of her orders take place. You can shop her Etsy site here.
With balancing a company and a full 18 hour semester, Makris strives to keep her life as routine as possible.
“I am a huge planner,” Makris said. “ I have to make lists for everything. Thankfully, quarantine gave me the time I needed to get a game plan together and jump into this process.”
Makris also works at a candle store in North Shore, Element Tree Nooga, on top of her other job as an assistant photographer. She said that managing her time is very important and has developed a rhythm.
“The focus is not really time management anymore, but muscle memory,” she said.
Makris stays inspired due to her passion for creating and meeting new people.
“To see that other people share my interests and like what I do too is my favorite part of coming out with my pieces,” Makris said. “I love coming up with ideas, hearing what my customers want, and seeing how excited they are when they receive the product.”
One of her goals for the future of Good Company is to have a booth in the Chattanooga Market.
“Although it’s so fun to be online and it provides so much creative liberty, I enjoy meeting new people and interacting with them,” Makris said. “I would love to meet customers and talk to them about all things stickers and art.”
Despite the difficult and overwhelming days that come with owning a business, Makris advises young entrepreneurs to chase their dreams.
“If you’re thinking about starting your own small business, do it,” Makris said. “Everyone has to start somewhere. Also, try not to go in blind because that’s what I did at first; start with a goal in mind and then go from there. It’s all trial and error, and you have to be prepared to take on the good days and the more frustrating ones.”
To explore “Good Company” by Maggie Makris, see @goodcompany.bymaggie on Instagram.
