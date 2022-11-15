The world’s wealthiest man sought out to buy one of the top social media sites in the world, Twitter. Now, Elon Musk’s various policy changes include the lack of content moderation which has many students concerned for the chaos that may ensue.
Freshman Frankie Bolognani said he is concerned about the change in ownership due to the lack of content moderation because “there’s a bunch of people on [the site] and not everyone will view everything the same” causing a drift in the community.
People ages 18 to 25 make up 17 percent of global users, and Twitter News reported that 75 percent of users follow news on politics and current events.
Communication professor Chandler Harris reminded that Twitter is not a creator of content like the traditional press, it is merely a way for users to distribute content. He also added, however, that Twitter is susceptible to abuses that can have great consequences; the public should not “overlook and dismiss legitimate concerns about the power of media technologies and control of them.”
“If past is precedent, then we are in for a tumultuous period as industry and government work to strike a necessary balance, but that balance will be found and it will involve a mix of personal freedom and sensible regulation,” he said. “We need to preserve free expression as much as possible, but like all rights that freedom will not and should not be absolute.”
Musk's view on free speech absolutism has caused Twitter to be infiltrated by hate speech, so the lenience in content regulation has caused distrust in the site. Furthermore, since his purchase, tweets containing racial slurs have “soared,” according to an AP report that cited the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Danae Wnuk, a UTC junior and active Twitter user, viewed the lack of moderation as an issue due to the rapid rise of slurs on the site. They believe it is a good idea to block hate speech and not leave room for harmful ideologies; and noted that anything other than that “should not matter.”
Verified accounts, or those with a blue check mark, are often trusted with sharing factual or trusted information. Their content is held to a higher standard than those who are not, but in an attempt to reverse a decrease in revenue, the launch of Twitter Blue — a verified subscription that charges users seeking verification $8 — has allowed anyone to pose as a verified account.
Wnuk said the main change they noticed since Musk took over was the increase in parody accounts of corporations and politicians taking advantage of Twitter Blue. The subscription has garnered much negative attention, but Wnuk viewed it with positivity.
“They're definitely entertaining and I don't see an issue with that aspect of the moderation mainly because one of the fake accounts, Eli Lily, tanked their stocks after saying they'd make insulin free,” they said. “Some people may not see that as a form of protest, but I think it allowed an avenue for real and effective action against corporations that take advantage of vulnerable communities.”
Ryan Brooks —a UTC junior— simply said getting verified does not matter anymore because people just have to pay.
“I think it’s completely absurd that you can pay for verification on Twitter considering people do a lot to raise their following to get to that standard to be able to verify themselves, so now it's kind of like a slap in the face,” Brooks said. “I’m not verified and I have a problem with that.”
The new method of verification has allowed people to easily impersonate others because it does not ask for proof of identity. On Friday, the service was suspended to most IOS users due to the increasing number of imposters.
Senior Caleb Figgures said he was for and against the subscription. Having been a verified user before the subscription launched, he is willing to pay until he gets a job in broadcast.
“Personally, being a journalist, I feel like I deserve [Twitter verification], but I feel like other people that impersonate others is wrong,” Figgures said. “There should be a criteria met in order to get the blue check.”
On April 14, Elon Musk— founder of several companies including PayPal and SpaceX and owner of Tesla—proposed to buy Twitter. The board of directors unanimously decided that Musk take over the company because it was “in the best interests of Twitter and its stockholders,” as stated on the agreement.
From May to July, however, Musk announced the deal was “on hold” due to the numerous bot and spam accounts on the app — these accounts amounted to less than five percent, yet Musk terminated the deal. This caused a months long debate with the board of directors as to whether he should finalize the deal or walk into a courtroom in October for a hopeless trial.
A day before the Delaware court date was set, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion.
After taking over as sole owner, he began ruling with an iron fist. He fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees — including top executives and many employees located overseas. In a recent email, he notified the remaining employees that they must work 40 hour work weeks in-office, despite former-CEO Jack Dorsey’s 2020 statement saying employees could work from home “forever.”
Aside from Musk’s stance on free speech absolutism, the departure of these employees also impacted content moderation.
Noting the change in regulation, large companies have been drawing back advertising on the app in order to avoid reputational damage. Since Musk took over, media traffic has gone down by 68%, and the New York Times noted that 90% of revenue comes from advertising.
Twitter’s 2021 revenue was $5 billion compared to Meta’s $117 billion, and seeing that Musk borrowed $13 billion in bank loans, his decisiveness has enabled money-making initiatives that have failed thus far.
Musk has been in control for two weeks and within that time, many problems have risen. His way of handling a powerful social media platform has seen controversy, and for now its future remains uncertain.
