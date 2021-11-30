UTC’s campus was deserted Thursday as students flocked home to their families for Thanksgiving break.
Almost all of UTC’s students went home for a much-needed break this weekend in celebration of Thanksgiving. However, this break is poised to be far from relaxing.
With Thanksgiving festivities, Black Friday shopping, and school finals coming up, a lot of students were gearing up for an action-packed week.
“My favorite part of Thanksgiving break is seeing my family and pets,” said Josie Millington, a sophomore at UTC. “It’s nice to put the schoolwork down for a little and enjoy time with others.”
Millington plans on spending the weekend back home in middle Tennessee with her friends and family. She also noted that her favorite Thanksgiving tradition was watching football with her brothers.
Another Thanksgiving tradition that’s often as essential as the turkey is Black Friday shopping.
“Black Friday is a huge deal in our family,” said Millington. “Every year, we go to Chattanooga and shop for Christmas gifts.”
The total number of Black Friday shoppers grew to 100 million in 2019 according to Financesonline.com and is expecting to see another bump in numbers in 2021.
As things return to a semblance of normal, stores are battening down the hatches in preparation for 2021 Black Friday shoppers.
“Hamilton Place was packed to the max,” said Millington.
UTC students are also preparing for finals coming up in the next few days. With the last day of classes right around the corner and Reading Day in sight, many students are taking this Thanksgiving break to do some extra studying.
“I’ve spent lots of time with my family but I haven’t forgotten my school work,” said Millington, “It’s hard to forget when finals are coming up.”
