It's November, which means one thing: no, not turkey. Men and women worldwide can neglect their grooming routines for a whole month. Many people worldwide take the month to show off their long beards and hairy legs for No-Shave November or Movember.
Do students at UTC know the true meaning and purpose of No-Shave November?
Known as a month of long beards, this movement started in hopes of sparking a conversation about cancer awareness. The goal of not shaving is to take the money that is usually used for grooming products and donate it to a charity.
No-Shave November and Movember are similar, yet not quite the same. They are both nonprofit organizations created to bring awareness to cancer.
In a recent poll done at UTC, 100% of students had heard of No-Shave-November. When asked if students knew why No-Shave November is a trend, only 46.15% knew the cause, while 58.85% knew nothing about it.
When asked if students had heard of Movember, 84.64% said they had never heard of it.
Many students said that while they had heard of No-Shave November and some even participated in the month of long hair and untamed beard, they had never known the true meaning or cause of the trend.
No-Shave November has been around for many years, but in 2009 the Chicago-based Hill family decided to reinvent the activity to do some good. The Hills lost their father to Colon Cancer in 2007 and began the Facebook campaign to raise awareness and money for cancer charities and research.
Movember was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit focused on men's health. They focus on mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer.
Movember has funded over 1250 men's health projects worldwide since 2003 and aims to educate and change the outlook on men's health, which is commonly ignored and overlooked.
Instead of spending money on razors or shaving cream, they urge people to donate. What started as a small group of followers willing to donate their hard-earned money turned into thousands of donors campaigning against one thing, cancer.
The concept of this event is to grow out body hair, allowing it to grow wild and free. Appreciating that one is lucky enough to since cancer patients usually lose their hair during chemotherapy.
According to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, No-Shave November includes 13 cancer-related nonprofit organizations.
These organizations are AIM At Melanoma, American Cancer Fund, Be the Match, Fans for a Cure, Fight Colorectal Cancer, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, Kidney Cancer Association, National Foundation for Research, National LGBT Cancer Network, Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Special Love for kids with cancer, Testicular Cancer Society, and lastly Young Survival Coalition.
The National Foundation for Cancer Research says, “No-Shave November and the National Foundation for Cancer Research aim to educate more individuals about cancer prevention and provide more support to patients, survivors, and families affected by this disease than ever before.”
Since 2009 No-Shave November has raised over $12,000,000 for cancer awareness, research, and prevention. $18.1 million was raised for Movember 2021 in the United States. Worldwide $87.9 million was raised for men's health through Movember last year.
To learn more about the National Foundation for cancer research and other participating nonprofit organizations or to donate, visit the No-Shave November website here: https://no-shave.org/
